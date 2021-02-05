BMW 128ti (2020 - 2024) review – does BMW's first front-drive hot hatch have the GTI beat?

If you are going to build your first front-wheel drive hot hatch there are some softer targets to go after than the Golf GTI. A 50 year legacy, a loyal band of followers the world over and a track record of delivering without exception (ignoring the Mk3 and Mk4, obviously). So BMW needs a pat on the back for stepping off at the deep end into the GTI’s territory with its first front-wheel drive hot hatch – the 128ti.

If the idea of a front-drive performance BMW model fills you with dread, don’t start sticking pins in your BMW doll just yet, because the 128ti features a skunkworks-like collection of subtle chassis and powertrain modifications that should sharpen the package while also bringing it down a notch from the premium performance hatchback class the more expensive M135i operates in.

There’s nothing revolutionary about the 128ti’s engine, it follows the safe and steady route of using a turbocharged 2-litre four-cylinder engine as found across the BMW and Mini line-ups, from the Cooper S to a plethora of saloons and SUVs.

In the 128ti there’s 265hp and 295lb ft torque at your disposal, the former between 4750 and 6500rpm, the latter spread from 1750 through to 4500rpm, and both are up on the basic GTI. Although like the Golf, the BMW is on the portly side at 1445kg which pegs its sprinting capability back to 6.1sec. That might sound like an age in 2021 but from behind the wheel you never feel that you are being left behind.