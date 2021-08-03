‘True, we’d like more variability in the driver modes, and it’s hardly a relaxing experience to endure the bucket seats and road noise over longer journeys, but we can think of few contemporary supercars that fly so high.’ – Jethro Bovingdon.

evo Car of the Year 2021 verdict

‘‘In the dry and as long as the road isn’t truly appalling, the STO is just the absolute king.’ We knew Jethro was a fan of the Huracán STO before eCoty, and after a few more days with it his enthusiasm only grew stronger. ‘The front end is nailed to the road and so responsive,’ he added.

Steve declared it ‘in many ways the car of 2021. It’s the one everyone said they would pour their last gallon of petrol into. It’s basically just a straightforward supercar with a big atmospheric V10 in its guts, connected to a great gearbox, which sits in the middle of a beautifully balanced rear- wheel-drive chassis.’

When you put it like that, it’s hard to argue against, and everyone stepped out of the STO with a grin and a tale to tell. Its engine is all-encompassing, the shifts of the dual-clutch ’box so precise, and you can enjoy it on almost every road. ‘The way it steers and turns into a corner, and then seems to build lateral force as though there’s a clichéd slot-car rail carved into the tarmac’ is what did it for Adam.

Henry was one of the three who had it first on his list (along with Dickie and me), loving the feeling of lightness, the stripped-back interior and even how it looked from the outside. It was a drive shortly before he had to cast his votes that crystallised the car for him: ‘On a piece of tarmac that exposed flaws in the 911, the STO felt trustworthy.

You always felt in control. Once you’re in tune with the car it feels more positive and engaging than last year’s Huracán EVO RWD.” Not everyone was such a fan, although the lowest it finished on any individual’s score sheet was third, and John (who placed it second) felt that the Evo RWD would still be hard to beat for him, saying of the STO: ‘Unless you want more attention I can’t see the £100k gain.’ And still not being able to personalise the driver modes by separating the engine, gearbox and damper settings is a shortcoming in what is the very best Lamborghini of the 21st century.