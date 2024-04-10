Lamborghini Huracán STJ arrives as a super-limited swansong for the V10 supercar 

The Lamborghini Huracán is bowing out, but not without saying a suitably extroverted goodbye. Lamborghini has revealed the Huracán STJ, an exclusive limited edition model billed as the Huracán’s ‘last dance’ before the plug-in hybrid successor arrives later this year.

Only 10 units of the Lamborghini Huracán STJ (Super Trofeo Jota) will be built, each fitted with unique design and aerodynamic modifications. The cars take the Lamborghini Huracán STO as a base but add aerodynamic tweaks including a revised rear wing with three degrees of extra angle that is said to deliver a 10 per cent increase in aerodynamic load to improve balance.

Of course, the Huracán’s V10 remains in place. The specs of the famous naturally aspirated unit in the STJ are carried over from the STO. That means 631bhp at a spine-tingling 8000rpm and maximum torque of 417lb ft at the same engine speed. Power is channelled to the rear wheels only through Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Although specific performance figures have yet to be announced, the Huracán STO can hit 193mph and cover the 0-62mph blast in 3sec dead.

Lamborghini Huracán STJ replaces the active suspension system of the Huracán STO with four-way adjustable shocks and settings designed to optimise rebound and compression across the full range of frequencies, enabling the car to be tailored for different track conditions. Lamborghini says they allow a lower spring stiffness to increase steering precision without sacrificing dynamic control of the car.

On the standard 20-inch centrelock wheels wheels, special Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres are fitted made from a high-grip compound for optimum track performance. According to Lamborghini, the Huracán STJ package delivers an improvement of one second over the lap time of the Huracán STO around the test track at Italy’s Nardo proving ground.

There are two different livery options for the STJ created by Lamborghini Centro Stile. The first combines Grigio Telesto grey bodywork with a Nero Noctis black roof. The second option, the one pictured, is Blu Eliadi blue with the black roof, and both cars get the same red and white detailing. The interior is in Alcantara and carbonfibre with contrasting stitching, while there’s a plate on the passenger side that can be engraved according to the customer’s instructions.