Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BMW Skytop V8 roadster to go into limited production

Just 50 examples of the M8-based Skytop are expected to be made, priced at over £400,000 each

by: Ethan Jupp
11 Oct 2024
BMW Skytop front9

The BMW Skytop is going into production, albeit for a very limited series. The M8-based open-top model will be built for a run of 50 units exclusively, following the example of the modernised 3.0 CSL BMW unveiled in 2022. And yes, they’re all sold.

The Skytop is powered by the familiar 617bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that sees action in the M8 on which this is based, sending power to all four wheels via xDrive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Skytop is a hair slower than the M8 to 62mph, making the dash in 3.3sec.

  • Best roadsters 2024
    Best roadsters

The Skytop is a celebration of BMW’s history of roadsters, from the iconic 507 Roadster to the Z8. It’s these that are referenced the most heavily in the Skytop’s design, with the sharknose arrow shape of the bonnet a nod to the former and that tapering tail referencing the 2000s BMW roadster. Visual highlights include headlights that have the slimmest profile currently available in the industry and contain all the necessary lighting functions within.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike some limited-run open top cars, the Skytop does come with a roof, albeit one that has to be removed manually. The two leather trimmed panels can be stowed in a compartment in the luggage area. That it has a roof at all greatly increases the grand touring credentials of the Skytop, though it’s doubtful many will be making the trans-Continental dash for Villa d'Este in 2026.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

A distinctive ‘spine’ runs the length of the car from the bonnet to an aluminium bar across the boot lid. Small winglets on the shoulders of the doors replace the door handles, while the finned alloy wheels have something of a 1930s Streamliner about them. The colour, if you’re wondering, is Floating Sundown Silver and is hand-applied to each Skytop.

BMW Skytop rear9

Inside is a sea of sumptuous brown – and occasionally brogued – leather to match the roof and rollover bar, with crystals elements around the cockpit. That aside, it is familiar to those who’ve spent time in an 8-series. Your musical needs should be adequately met by the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround system.

The car started life as a concept only, debuting at the 2024 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. However the strength of the positive response to the car by attendees, and presumably, prospective buyers, inspired BMW to proceed with a limited production run. The more limited these things are, the more expensive they are to produce, so expect the Skytop, with its totally bespoke coachwork, to be at least  £400,000 apiece. When the concept was revealed earlier this year, the caveat for a production version was that it’d take a year to get ready, so deliveries aren’t likely to begin until early 2026.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

2025 Mini Convertible is petrol only for now
Mini Convertible front
News

2025 Mini Convertible is petrol only for now

Soft-top Mini gets either a 161bhp or 201bhp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine
9 Oct 2024
Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review – Britain’s Ferrari beater?
Aston Martin DB12 Volante
Reviews

Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review – Britain’s Ferrari beater?

The drop-top version of Aston Martin’s ‘super tourer’ has arrived, complete with the same 671bhp V8 and 202mph top speed. But the need for a calmer so…
31 Jul 2024
Best roadsters
Best roadsters 2024
Best cars

Best roadsters

The best roadsters offer big thrills with minimal compromises - these are evo’s favourites from past and present
22 Jul 2024
Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 2024 review – a worthy rival to the Mercedes-AMG SL63?
Maserati GranCabrio
Reviews

Maserati GranCabrio Trofeo 2024 review – a worthy rival to the Mercedes-AMG SL63?

While not as sharp as some of its rivals, the drop-top GranCabrio retains the outstanding GT abilities of the hardtop GranTurismo
28 Jun 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts
Toyota GR86
News

Sports cars on top in the latest car resale value charts

Sports cars may be getting more expensive, but they’re also among the slowest-depreciating cars, according to new data
7 Oct 2024
Porsche Taycan review – the most complete electric car on sale
Porsche Taycan – front
In-depth reviews

Porsche Taycan review – the most complete electric car on sale

The Taycan is one of the most broadly talented EVs you can buy, with class leading performance, range and genuine Porsche DNA in the way it drives
9 Oct 2024
The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1
McLaren W1
News

The £2m McLaren W1 is a 1257bhp successor to the P1

First F1, then P1… and now W1. The next chapter in McLaren’s Ultimate Series has arrived to challenge Ferrari’s forthcoming new hypercar
6 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content