BMW Skytop V8 roadster to go into limited production

The BMW Skytop is going into production, albeit for a very limited series. The M8-based open-top model will be built for a run of 50 units exclusively, following the example of the modernised 3.0 CSL BMW unveiled in 2022. And yes, they’re all sold.

The Skytop is powered by the familiar 617bhp 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that sees action in the M8 on which this is based, sending power to all four wheels via xDrive and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Skytop is a hair slower than the M8 to 62mph, making the dash in 3.3sec.

The Skytop is a celebration of BMW’s history of roadsters, from the iconic 507 Roadster to the Z8. It’s these that are referenced the most heavily in the Skytop’s design, with the sharknose arrow shape of the bonnet a nod to the former and that tapering tail referencing the 2000s BMW roadster. Visual highlights include headlights that have the slimmest profile currently available in the industry and contain all the necessary lighting functions within.

Unlike some limited-run open top cars, the Skytop does come with a roof, albeit one that has to be removed manually. The two leather trimmed panels can be stowed in a compartment in the luggage area. That it has a roof at all greatly increases the grand touring credentials of the Skytop, though it’s doubtful many will be making the trans-Continental dash for Villa d'Este in 2026.