Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The EU is considering banning carbonfibre, but BMW has other ideas

BMW has developed a new type of eco-friendly composite, just as European Parliament has proposed limiting the use of carbonfibre in road cars

by: Yousuf Ashraf
23 Jun 2025
BMW natural fibre composite

The use of carbonfibre in road cars has come under threat recently, as European Parliament has proposed a bill to class it as a ‘hazardous material’ that poses environmental and health risks when damaged. Manufacturers are responding, however, with BMW developing a new natural fibre composite with reduced environmental impact that will see use in upcoming production vehicles. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW has been a strong proponent of carbonfibre in mainstream cars, from the electric i3 supermini to the 7-series and its M cars, which tend to have carbon roof skins as well as a host of optional styling adornments. As the industry moves towards EVs the use of lightweight materials is becoming increasingly important to offset the weight of heavy battery packs, and the new material has surely been designed with future electric models in mind – as well as M cars.

The firm’s new natural fibre composite was first used by BMW M Motorsport in Formula E in 2019, and has since been employed in the company’s M4 DTM and GT4 race cars, replacing carbonfibre reinforced plastic parts. After years of development, with the aid of Swiss clean-tech company Bcomp, BMW is ready to bring the material to market in production cars.

The natural fibre composite is made from renewable raw materials and reduces CO2 emissions during the manufacturing process. For example, using it in place of traditional carbonfibre in the roof emits 40 per cent less CO2 during production, and BMW quotes additional ‘end-of-life’ benefits from using the material. This is key to the proposed European legislation, which surrounds the End of Life Vehicle (ELV) directive that covers the sustainability of car manufacturing. When broken down for recycling, traditional carbonfibre shatters and emits small shards into the air, which are harmful if inhaled in large quantities. 

BMW’s new composite could mitigate this (although further details on the new composite’s end-of-life benefits are yet to be disclosed), as well as offering the usual benefits of being lightweight and stiff. It’s said to be stiff enough for roof structures in production cars, but it’ll also be employed for exterior and interior trims. If it helps the next M5 weigh less than 2.4-tons, that’ll also be a plus…

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best BMW M cars – the ultimate driving machines
Best BMW M cars
Best cars

Best BMW M cars – the ultimate driving machines

M is one of the fastest letters in the motoring alphabet. We pick our favourites from over 50 years of BMW M icons
20 Jun 2025
New BMW Concept Speedtop: ultimate V8 estate unveiled 
BMW Concept Speedtop
News

New BMW Concept Speedtop: ultimate V8 estate unveiled 

BMW doubles down on the fast estate with the Concept Speedtop, an ultra-exclusive V8 special destined for Villa d'Este
23 May 2025
BMW might be about to revive the Z3 M Coupe ‘clownshoe’
BMW Z3 M Coupe teaser
News

BMW might be about to revive the Z3 M Coupe ‘clownshoe’

A new Z3 M-inspired shooting brake will be unveiled at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este later this month – here’s a sneak peek
20 May 2025
BMW Skytop spotted on the road for the first time – £400,000 special nears production
BMW Skytop
News

BMW Skytop spotted on the road for the first time – £400,000 special nears production

Just 50 examples of the BMW M8-based Skytop are expected to hit the road, priced at over £400,000 each
15 May 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 is a hot hatch we’ve waited a decade for
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 – front
News

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 is a hot hatch we’ve waited a decade for

Volkswagen is finally letting the Mk8 Golf GTI off its leash with a hardcore, track-honed version called the Edition 50. If it’s anywhere near as bril…
20 Jun 2025
£20k off a BMW M4 Competition – save a fifth on the best current M car
BMW M4 discount
News

£20k off a BMW M4 Competition – save a fifth on the best current M car

The BMW M2 is the M car of choice, at least at full price. When new M4s can be had with a 20 per cent discount, that complicates things
19 Jun 2025
Will the Toyota GR Corolla be sold in the UK after all?
Toyota GR Corolla
News

Will the Toyota GR Corolla be sold in the UK after all?

Toyota’s finally bringing the GR Corolla to UK soil three years after production began, but all is not quite as it seems
20 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content