Volkswagen T-Roc R 2025 review – a Golf R on stilts?

Volkswagen’s T-Roc has become part of automotive furniture since it launched in 2017, but given how it blends in with most other cookie-cutter crossovers, you probably haven’t noticed. Sharing its platform with the Mk7 Golf, the T-Roc has been around since 2017 but received an update in 2022 to stay fresh, with a second-gen version due to arrive later this year with newer underpinnings.

The one we’re interested in is the T-Roc R, which first appeared in 2019 as a bonafide performance version, packing Golf R componentry in a taller more practical body. That means a turbocharged 2-litre engine with just shy of 300bhp, a DSG gearbox and four-wheel drive, as well as a lower, bespoke chassis setup. You can even have it with a titanium Akrapovič exhaust system.

Performance SUVs are a touchy subject among car enthusiasts, and while most of them are compromised, the best manage to be blindingly capable and entertaining in their own right. Does the T-Roc R pull the trick of feeling like a high-rise hot hatch, or should you sidestep it and go for an equivalent fast estate instead?

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

It’s the familiar EA888 at play here – a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque through a seven-speed DSG gearbox. There’s a Haldex all-wheel drive system – badged 4Motion – to deploy that power, but being based on the Mk7 Golf, the T-Roc R doesn’t get the torque vectoring rear diff you’ll find in the Mk8 R. Still, the system can shift torque between the front and rear as required (in milliseconds, according to Volkswagen).