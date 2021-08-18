​Hyundai Kona N (2021 - 2023) review – Korea's answer to the Ford Puma ST

11 Evo rating Price from £35,395 Engineered to a high standard rather than down to a price point Engine hasn’t had the same attention as the chassis

The Kona N’s engine is its only weak spot. It’s strong enough with gearing suitably matched to the engine’s power and torque delivery, resulting in a strong initial punch off the line and a mid-range that’s strong enough not to result in the eight-speed ‘box constantly shuffling for gears. But it’s a soulless soundtrack whose industrial tone can’t be overcome regardless of the level of pops and bangs you dial up for the exhaust via the plethora of driving modes. Yet despite the less than inspiring vocal range of the turbocharged four, the Kona N has an unexpectedly high-quality chassis. Its standard adaptive dampers provide a range of body control and ride quality wholly unexpected from this sector. The latter is assisted by a higher profile Pirelli tyre, that’s been developed by the Italian brand in conjunction with N’s engineers specifically for the Kona N and smooths the ride to a higher level than that of the harder riding, more focused i30N. 11 Everything the Kona N does has a softer edge than that of the i30N, but not to the point of being a lump of mush. The control weights still feel like they have been engineered to a physical required standard rather than to an algorithm to suit a programmer who has never sat in the driver’s seat of a car. And the level of detail is to a higher standard than many, if not all in its sector with the Kona N possessed with a flow and level of precision that feels natural and genuine as if a group of individuals has taken their time to nail the detail above and beyond what’s expected. Knowing Hyundai N’s boss, Albert Biermann, that’s probably exactly what they have done.