Cupra Ateca 2025 review – Spain’s answer to the Audi SQ2
Cupra’s take on a small SUV is practical and capable in the right form, but it fails to keep up with the best in its crowded segment
The small SUV market is a competitive one, but the hot Cupra Ateca was a promising new offering at its launch in 2018. Since then, Cupra has given the likes of the Leon and Formentor substantial updates to bring them in-line with rivals, but the Ateca has remained all but untouched, with underlying hardware little different to the original. Thankfully though, its starting price hasn’t been subject to the usual dramatic inflation, with the base car priced from £37,145.
The model did receive a mild update in 2021, but most of the changes were limited to trim alterations, with the only technical upgrade being the fitment of an uprated set of Brembo calipers gripping larger 370mm discs for the top-spec car – the uprated brakes are optional on lesser models. The package is otherwise standard VW Group fare, with MacPherson front and multi-link rear suspension on adaptive dampers and a resolutely front-biased all-wheel-drive system that does without any clever torque vectoring differentials seen in the new Leon and Formentor.
Engine, transmission and 0-62 time
The Cupra Ateca’s powertrain is as effective as it is predictable. The combination of the familiar 296bhp 2-litre EA888 engine with the seven-speed DSG twin-clutch ’box and a front-biased four-wheel-drive system gives this Ateca very useful performance in its top spec.
Thanks to some software changes to the transmission the latest car is 0.3sec quicker to 62mph than the original, arriving in 4.9sec to match the Audi SQ2, with a top speed of 155mph. British Cupra dealerships are no longer able to fit the Abt performance kit to the powertrain directly, but the pack which ups the engine to 345bhp is still available through UK third party suppliers.
As with any Volkswagen Group vehicle on a MQB platform with this powertrain combination, there is a fairly consistent baseline to how they drive. The engine is inherently strong and responsive, and while there is a touch of lag to overcome the delivery is linear, and extends right to the 6600rpm red line. The transmission isn’t the most intuitive of the DSGs, but once into its stride the shifts are sharp and the shift software well calibrated. Cupra also sells a 2-litre car in a lesser 187bhp trim.
Something that Cupra has always done well, however, is its variable driver modes, which here extend beyond the usual normal, Sport and Cupra modes to also incorporate a low-grip mode and the crucial ability to pick and choose between each variable element. With passive dampers, this only includes the powertrain, steering, engine noise and, oddly, the air conditioning. It’s also worthwhile mentioning the transmission’s sport mode also works independently of the selected drive modes, which is another likeable VAG standardisation.
Opt for the 148bhp 1.5-litre Ateca and you’ll go without the hot hatch performance of the range-topper, but response is stronger than in some other Volkswagen Group models equipped with the same engine. The throttle is well calibrated to make smooth application easy, with power delivery linear and more than up to the job of everyday drives. While some lower displacement, eco-centric engines make a fuss as they do their job, this unit is relatively refined in this application.
Ride and handling
The adaptive dampers do an admiral job of smoothing out the ride in softer settings, but inevitably induce an aggressive rebound motion in Cupra mode as they attempt to deal with the higher centre of gravity and increased body roll of an SUV being driven quickly. Where the suspension lacks finesse is with its poor secondary ride, with a brittleness over rough sections that can jar, even in the dampers’ slackened setting. As speeds rise, this also translates as a leaden feel to its wheel control.
The steering is smooth in response, light and free of feel, while brake response is soft underfoot even with the optional Brembo set-up, which nevertheless does stop the car well repeatedly from higher speeds. Sport mode adds some heft but this is best left off in our experience, with it adding a synthetic feel.
Interior and tech
In 2025 the cabin feels a little old hat. The infotainment system, added for its 2021 facelift, does little but remove some of the physical controls, and makes the interface harder to navigate than before, plus it has the same odd driving position that makes you feel like you are pitched over the steering wheel – something shared with the Audi Q3 and Volkswagen Tiguan, and clearly a quirk of the MQB’s SUV derivatives.
What the Ateca does have is some physical controls for climate control and drive modes, which is always a positive, with at least the lower portion of the cabin featuring plenty of unique Cupra styling touches – the upper half does not, with it feeling very ordinary in our test car. The light headliner and double sunroof does improve the sense of space in the cabin for a light, airy feel, though, and while hard plastics aren’t hard to find, touchpoints are all sturdy enough in feel.
All is not lost though, as experience in the previous Limited Edition model fitted with the combination of the Akrapovic exhaust, Abt power pack and those Brembos actually made for a very entertaining, if still flawed, driving experience. Each of those components bolstered the capability significantly, the exhaust adding some welcome aggression to the soundtrack. Unfortunately, that model was pushing on for nearly £50k as specified, which is an astounding amount of money for a small SEAT SUV.
Price and rivals
It might not have seen much change since its 2018 launch, but the Ateca does follow the same ‘V’ trim lineup as the rest of Cupra’s current range. £37,145 is enough for the entry-level car in V1 trim, pairing a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder with the same seven-speed DSG automatic as the rest of the range. Buyers can also opt for the larger 2-litre four-cylinder in V1 trim to increase output to 187bhp. The cheapest V2 brings more standard kit to the 1.5-litre model at £38,950, with the middling 2-litre costing from £42,750.
The range-topping VZ1 2-litre is our pick of the bunch, lifting focus and output substantially to 296bhp for £45,150. This price makes it £1705 cheaper than the identically powerful Audi SQ2 (£46,855), but with the Tiguan R and RS Q3 now off sale, there aren’t many other alternatives at this price point. The BMW X1 M35i xDrive is one of the latest offerings but costs more at £50,335. In Cupra’s stable there’s the Formentor which starts from less, at £34,150, and costs from £46,385 for the most potent powertrain in-line with the Ateca VZ1.
The Formentor might be slightly smaller, but it’s the superior car, both by showroom standards – its interior is superb, and the tech, although still annoying, far better integrated – and on the road, where its spread of ability and driving experience feels a level up in sophistication and execution. It’s also distinct from other SEAT models, which is where the whole notion of Cupra has to appeal if it’s going to justify its higher price points.