Cupra Ateca 2025 review – Spain’s answer to the Audi SQ2

What the Ateca does have is some physical controls for climate control and drive modes, which is always a positive, with at least the lower portion of the cabin featuring plenty of unique Cupra styling touches – the upper half does not, with it feeling very ordinary in our test car. The light headliner and double sunroof does improve the sense of space in the cabin for a light, airy feel, though, and while hard plastics aren’t hard to find, touchpoints are all sturdy enough in feel.

All is not lost though, as experience in the previous Limited Edition model fitted with the combination of the Akrapovic exhaust, Abt power pack and those Brembos actually made for a very entertaining, if still flawed, driving experience. Each of those components bolstered the capability significantly, the exhaust adding some welcome aggression to the soundtrack. Unfortunately, that model was pushing on for nearly £50k as specified, which is an astounding amount of money for a small SEAT SUV.

Price and rivals

It might not have seen much change since its 2018 launch, but the Ateca does follow the same ‘V’ trim lineup as the rest of Cupra’s current range. £37,145 is enough for the entry-level car in V1 trim, pairing a 148bhp 1.5-litre four-cylinder with the same seven-speed DSG automatic as the rest of the range. Buyers can also opt for the larger 2-litre four-cylinder in V1 trim to increase output to 187bhp. The cheapest V2 brings more standard kit to the 1.5-litre model at £38,950, with the middling 2-litre costing from £42,750.

The range-topping VZ1 2-litre is our pick of the bunch, lifting focus and output substantially to 296bhp for £45,150. This price makes it £1705 cheaper than the identically powerful Audi SQ2 (£46,855), but with the Tiguan R and RS Q3 now off sale, there aren’t many other alternatives at this price point. The BMW X1 M35i xDrive is one of the latest offerings but costs more at £50,335. In Cupra’s stable there’s the Formentor which starts from less, at £34,150, and costs from £46,385 for the most potent powertrain in-line with the Ateca VZ1.

The Formentor might be slightly smaller, but it’s the superior car, both by showroom standards – its interior is superb, and the tech, although still annoying, far better integrated – and on the road, where its spread of ability and driving experience feels a level up in sophistication and execution. It’s also distinct from other SEAT models, which is where the whole notion of Cupra has to appeal if it’s going to justify its higher price points.