Ford Puma ST (2020 - 2024) review – an icon rebooted

And yet, the Puma ST’s dynamics just don’t have that last twenty percent of sparkle that makes a Fiesta feel so special. Turn-in is less immediate, and it has a propensity to skate forwards in understeer rather than dig into the tarmac and find the purchase a Fiesta generates. It’s also not actually that fast, and the Puma’s extra weight seems to exaggerate the engine’s breathlessness at high rpm. We know the latest Fiesta’s powertrain lacks the top-end sparkle of its predecessor’s 1.6-litre VCT four-cylinder, but it’s a feeling that’s only accentuated here.

Yet the crucial element missing in the Puma ST is that it lacks the joy of a standard Fiesta. Gone is some of the adjustability under braking that, for us, defines the Fiesta ST’s character. It's an element you can engage with on multiple levels, and discover different nuances to over time. That extra level of immersion is muted in the Puma, and while it’s without doubt a charismatic and capable little car, it doesn't quite have the edge of its smaller counterpart.

That's not to say it's a dull driver's car. Lean on the nose into a corner and it’ll lift an inside rear wheel in traditional hot hatch style, and there is still scope to nudge the back axle wide if you hold the brakes into a turn or sharply release the throttle. It lacks the Fiesta ST’s ultimate finesse and adjustability, but then most cars do. On the right roads the Puma ST can be a hoot to drive.

Price and rivals

The Puma is bigger and better equipped than a Fiesta ST, yes, but it’s also far more expensive. Standard models started at £30,415, but the Performance Pack is an essential addition which takes the price north of £31k, over £6000 more than a Fiesta ST with a Performance Pack.

Without Nissan rebooting the Nismo Juke, there are no real direct compact crossovers as this is one of the few niches the mainstream Volkswagen Group hasn’t ventured into, and neither has FCA. Mercedes-AMG did offer versions of the similarly sized GLA, but they’re tens of thousands more, and likewise the Audi SQ2 and BMW X2 M35i, but the less said of that pairing the better.

It’s the more traditional hot hatchback that reveals a bigger gap in the Puma ST’s rationale, with the quite superb but now discontinued Hyundai i30 N and Renault Megane RS, not to mention the Toyota GR Yaris and Honda Civic Type R all proving that for around £30k there’s a whole lot more fun available at this price point. And it’s not like you’re losing any practicality with those hot hatchbacks, rather a crossover status, which in the Puma’s case is little more than a label.