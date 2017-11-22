Ford Puma - review, history, prices and specs

There’s rarely been a better time to be a driving enthusiast. Not only are modern performance cars blisteringly quick and incredibly well engineered, but the choice of genuinely great, fun used cars has never been better.

Even if you’ve got barely a grand to scrape together, one of the best is the Ford Puma. Launched in 1997, the Fiesta-based coupe broadened Ford’s range of impressive drivers’ cars and made all its compact coupe rivals feel just a bit under-developed, and in an era where small, inexpensive cars have grown in size and adopted sensible three-cylinder engines, its compact footprint and revvy four-pot engine are even more appealing.

Now though, the Puma badge has reappeared on a compact SUV, but rather than extrapolate on yet another dull SUV, this is our review of the Ford Puma everyone actually wants.

While a propensity to rust has claimed Pumas in huge numbers and renders many of those left rolling restorations, they’re still plentiful and an inexpensive introduction to the thrill of driving.

Ford Puma in detail

Turning a humble supermini into a sporty coupe could have gone so wrong for Ford, but the Puma was executed superbly. For a start, the fourth-generation Fiesta, which made its debut in 1995 and donated its underpinnings to the Puma, was a tidy handler in its own right. And secondly, Ford lavished as much attention on improving the basic package as it did on the styling.