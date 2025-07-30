‘Downsizing was nonsense. Bring back big engines, with a bit of hybrid help’

Remember ‘downsizing’? It was that industry trend that saw manufacturers cut the capacities of their combustion engines in the pursuit of reduced emissions and increased efficiency. It was also arguably the biggest blight on the perceived soul of an internal combustion engine since the introduction of the catalytic converter.

Turbochargers were the key to it all and to engineers tasked with upping power and torque while increasing efficiency and dropping emissions, they were a gift. There was no arguing with the performance. The first turbocharged BMW M3s and Mercedes-AMG C63s, for all their other faults, could stomp their naturally-aspirated predecessors in terms of both off-the-line performance and in-gear twist. The spec sheets told us fuel consumption and CO2 output were reduced enormously too, at least under strictly controlled lab testing conditions…

Advertisement - Article continues below

But what about in the real world? My long-standing ownership of cars with gratuitous swept capacities, along with the extended amount of time I spend in modern performance cars puts me in a unique position to compare and comment. Unique in the sense that I’ve done the fag packet science of counting the miles I get out of every debit card bludgeoning and kept an eye on my mpg readout.

To appearances, my Lexus IS F with its 5-litre naturally-aspirated V8 can stroke along at motorway speeds sipping fuel at no greater rate than a modern turbocharged BMW M5 making the same journey. Yes, even the CS, without any of that battery weight. A flat cruise at 70mph in the near 20-year-old Lexus, with its port- and direct fuel-injection system, yields an indicated 34mpg. I also know I can get over 400 miles of cruising from full to zero on the range indicator, at which point the car will take 55L of fuel, meaning it leaves a 10L buffer in its 65L tank.

If my maths is right, that’s 33mpg on average. My experience with my 5.7-litre Vauxhall Monaro I had before the Lexus is a little fuzzier in the memory but similar. I do remember that between its 220mph sixth gear and its lazy understressed LS1 GM small block V8 engine, motorway cruises regularly indicated a difficult-to-believe 35mpg. The shock on people’s faces when I tell them in response to their generic ‘bet that drinks!’ comments at the pumps is an unlikely thrill that comes with driving big banger cars.