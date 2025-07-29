At track speeds the M3 still pulls that illusory trick of hiding its weight, but there are moments where you feel it. Changing direction through the chicanes, for example, or braking into Campbell corner. This is a challenging section in any car, with a long flat-out left that feeds into a sudden hard braking zone, in preparation for a ninety-degree right. Here the combination of huge lateral force and hard braking gets the M3’s weight moving beneath you, but even then it doesn’t get unruly, requiring gentle correction of the steering and modulation of the brakes. Get it slowed down and it turns in with fantastic precision, the front Michelins only losing some of their bite after consecutive hard laps. You can still hit your lines but a little more patience is required.

Once turned in you can lean on xDrive and the M3 really comes alive. It’s so good at managing torque across the axles yet always feels natural and allows you to make the difference as a driver – particularly in the more rear-biased 4WD Sport mode. Get on the throttle hard and it’s possible to induce a slide, but with more finesse you can hold it on the edge of slip while the car propels itself forwards, tweaking your angle with steering and throttle as the speed builds. It’s hugely satisfying and, dare I say, even more fun than bonfiring the rears in 2WD mode. Which the Touring will still do, albeit with a bit more commitment required on sticky Cup 2s.

In fact it’s hard to think of something the CS can’t do. Throw a set of Pilot Sport 4 Ss on it and it’d be a joy to use on the road all year round, and with Cup 2s on a dry track it can do frankly absurd things for a car with four doors and a 1510-litre carrying capacity. It is painfully expensive – you could buy a standard M3 Touring and a used Caterham 360R for the same money – but no other modern performance car combines so many talents at once.

Price and rivals

£126k is an awful lot for an M3, but it’s hard to think of any fast estate with the same sense of purpose as the CS Touring. Audi’s RS6 GT is potentially one, but all 60 UK-bound examples were snapped up last year, for a far heftier sum than the BMW – £176,975. Today you’ll need £200k to bag a used one.

The RS4 has been discontinued but it went out on great form, packing fully adjustable track focused suspension in the Competition and Edition 25 Years editions. Neither were as capable or exciting as the M3, but second hand Competitions are half the price.

From BMW’s own stable is the M5 Touring, coming in at £135,105. It’s substantially more powerful and comes with the versatility of hybrid drive, but the M3 is smaller, a whole Caterham lighter and so much more exciting to drive. With the seats up its boot is the same size, too, so it’s a no brainer.