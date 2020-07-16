‘More worrying still, they’ve got a simulation time for the SF90 around the Coastal Circuit that’s been established back at the factory on a computer. So they know precisely how fast it should go, assuming the conditions are perfect. And guess what, just for once at Anglesey, they are. The sun is out, the sky is blue, there’s not a cloud to spoil the view and… it’s not so much raining in my heart as pounding with a heady mix of anxiety and adrenaline-fuelled excitement as I climb aboard for my first timed run.

> Ferrari Enzo (2002 - 2004) – review, history and specs of an iconic hypercar

‘It takes patience and plenty of laps to suss which engine and chassis modes to use for a fast lap. Not for the juice setting, because you want as much as possible at all times, but rather for the ESP and TC systems. The engineers say to use Qualify mode for the motor and CT-off for the chassis, which means full beans and no traction control but still a small amount of stability control. I’m fairly sure that switching the whole lot off and hanging on tight would be faster, eventually, maybe. But it’s so damn easy to light the rear tyres up in any of the first five gears, it’s actually quite nice to have a small bit of safety net to fall back upon. Even one that has quite big holes in it.

‘Whatever the quickest mode may be (I go for the factory recommendation in the end) one thing becomes clear during my exploratory laps in the SF90. This is not the same car we drove in Scotland for eCoty 2021, in which the Ferrari finished flat last. It feels like a completely different car. Why? Because unlike the one we drove in Scotland, this one has the optional Assetto Fiorano pack fitted which, amongst other things, brings very different Multimatic dampers that aren’t electronically actuated and make the whole car feel far more natural in its responses. It’s also slightly lighter and has more downforce than the eCoty car, plus it’s not raining at Anglesey, when it did some of the time in Scotland.