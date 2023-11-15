Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale 2024 review – flat-out in the 1016bhp road-legal XX

Reflecting the uniqueness of the all-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain, which sees the 786bhp twin-turbocharged V8 and one electric motor driving the rear axle and a further pair of electric motors driving the front axle (the e-motors collectively delivering 230bhp), there’s that eManettino that offers a range of increasingly aggressive powertrain modes as well as the regular dynamic manettino familiar from Ferrari’s other street cars.

The XX’s dynamics may be digitally controlled, but it’s a surprisingly tactile machine from the off. The gearshift has been tweaked so that it feels much more punchy. Not exaggerated in the manner of an old-school Lamborghini paddleshift, but pleasingly mechanical. It transforms the character of the car, encouraging you to play your part rather than let the admittedly superb gearbox-control systems do their thing.

Chassis-wise the XX disguises its all-wheel-drive set-up convincingly, the front axle’s smart torque-vectoring assisting with traction without corrupting the balance, which feels rear-drive in almost every situation. There’s a choice of adaptive or passive damping. We’re running on the former, but Raffa tells me his car is on the passive kit. According to him (and he should know!) there’s no difference in lap time, but he has a slight preference for the feel of the passive suspension on track, and it’s also 9kg lighter. The significance of these two things will become apparent later.

The XX’s roll rate is reduced by ten per cent but there’s still enough roll to easily read the build-up in lateral load, and while the steering is highly responsive it’s not hyper-sensitive, so you don’t take long to get yourself dialled in. Once you do, the XX can be placed with uncanny precision. As you’d imagine with all that downforce, it excels through Fiorano’s quickest corners. The right-left-right that follows the tightest hairpin reveals immense grip and appetite to change direction, combined with a giddy sense of the car poised just at the brink of oversteer. It’s working hard beneath you, but it feels supernatural. Crucially, you feel very much part of the process: the harder you push, the more critical your inputs become. Clumsy hands would drop it, no question, but the challenge of working towards its limits is highly rewarding.