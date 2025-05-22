The automotive takeover that could’ve killed Porsche, Honda and the BMW X6

The financial crisis of the early ’90s isn’t kind to many car makers, most of the Japanese home teams wilting as the bubble bursts, yet Toyota, having a greater global footprint, weathers the storm. Volkswagen isn’t so lucky, listing for years before finally going under, blaming harsh economic realities, though the fugly Golf 3 was no help in the face of the crisp Euro Corolla. VAG’s demise is the biggest shock to the German industry since Porsche went pop in 1993, its outdated and expensive range being easy pickings for the beautiful, bulletproof and temptingly priced coupes and sports saloons from Hethel.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Few could have guessed that even Ferrari would eventually tumble, its corporate confidence shot to pieces by the all-conquering Lotus-Toyota F1 effort. Worse still, as Honda lost its mind trying to confect an Accord to match the handsome and fine-handling Camry, it cancelled the NSX before launch, and with no NSX there was nothing to give Ferrari a wake-up call to make more useable supercars. If only they’d been able to stick around for the jaw-dropping, V12-powered Lotus Essor of ’94, which won multiple plaudits for its power, handling and highly effective demisting.

Lexus came along in 1989 and that was the start of BMW’s downfall. The beginning of the end for Mercedes too. Volvo, Fiat, Renault, they all fell because, no matter what you were looking for, no one could offer it better equipped, better looking and more reliable than Toyota/Lotus. Within 15 years they were all gone.

Then one day Toyota realised there were too many types of cars. Not types of other cars, they were history, but types of Toyotas. And Lotuses. So the company decided to streamline. Fewer models, less complexity, a more straightforward assembly process for all those factories in all those countries staffed by all those people who used to work for all those other cars companies. Lotus slimmed down as well, going back to basics with a new, pure driver’s car called the Elise, which gradually became the bedrock of its 21st-century range. It did well.