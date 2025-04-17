Why the Vauxhall Astra should have been given a different name

Then we get to how the Astra drives, and this too is unexpectedly pleasant. I was in the plug-in hybrid one which, it’s claimed, can trundle about in electric-only mode for 43 miles. What’s more impressive is that when the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine kicks in, it happens so quietly the only giveaway is the digital speedo in the head-up display changing from blue to white to tell you petrol is being burnt. This is a very refined car. Economical, too, since I had it doing 47mpg even when I couldn’t plug it in. It’s also not a horror show if you decide to drive it in a lively manner. I mean, I’m not sure you’d book a week on the NC500 the day after you got it, but it’s got a bit of vim to the way it can be chucked into corners. It’s not perfect, of course. The ride is too firm, the boot is rather shallow, and turning off the tiresomely tugging lane assist requires a trip into the touchscreen every time you start the car.

Otherwise it wouldn’t be damning the new Astra with faint praise to say it’s really quite good. The most impressive thing about it is the refinement which, along with the smart design detailing, impressive interior quality and truly excellent seats, makes it feel expensive. Mind you, perhaps it feels expensive because it is. The car I tested was in Ultimate trim, a hyperbolic name about to be undermined by the arrival of a model above it, and with the PHEV powertrain it lists at – brace yourself – £38,850. But you can have lesser Astras from 25 grand and I’m sure they’re perfectly pleasant too. Previously this would have seemed irrelevant information, like knowing you can get a salad from McDonald’s. I mean, why would you want an Astra? But with the Focus feeling like a dead man walking and the Golf 8 rendered un-buyable by its dreadful touchscreen tech, there’s a lot to be said for this surprisingly swish and largely un-annoying Vauxhall. Not that this will win over anyone. After all, it’s an Astra. As such, many will never realise how nice it is. Perhaps they should have called it something else.

This story was first featured in evo issue 306.