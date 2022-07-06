Peugeot 308 2025 review – does the French hatchback finally outperform the VW Golf?

> Vauxhall Astra GSe 2025 review – a hybrid you'd live with rather than live for

The same mentality has been applied inside the cabin, too, as while it’s not quite as dramatic as in the latest 208, it’s technology – rather than design – that defines the experience. Although it shares much with the Astra, the 308’s interior is the more special environment of the two, with plusher materials and more design flair. In fact, it feels more special than that of many more upmarket cars from other manufacturers.

There’s no traditional rev counter in the striking, holographic-effect instrument panel, something of a cardinal sin for a warm hatch. It also misses a snappy gearchange (pull the paddles and there’s not much of a noticeable response) and lacks communication from all the touchpoints: steering, pedals and seat. The steering feels responsive because of Peugeot’s trademark small steering wheel, but it isn’t any more so than that of most cars. You can disable the traction control (presumably to help you get out of a muddy car park or similar) but it switches itself back on again above 30mph. Not a deal-breaker but it’s indicative of the car’s approach.

However, Peugeot’s so far successful ambitions of being ‘premium’ start to lose their lustre when you actually start to drive the thing. The engine range is varied, made up of a 130bhp 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol, 129bhp 1.5-litre diesel and two 1.6-litre petrol plug-in hybrids with 178bhp and 222bhp. The turbo petrol is very refined, and despite having a tiny power output, the 308’s impressively lithe 1288kg kerb weight and a decent chunk of low-down torque make it just about keep up with traffic. All 308s, regardless of powertrain, feature an eight-speed torque-converter automatic, and while just about fine when mooching around at low speeds, can feel clunky and unresponsive unless you take control via the steering wheel-mounted paddles.