Peugeot 208 2025 review – a fine alternative to the Ford Fiesta

The modern supermini is a very different car to the ones that existed 20 years ago. The Peugeot 206, for instance, had a steering column that would rub between your feet as they sat on the pedals, which were hilariously off-set to one side – polish was certainly off the agenda. But step into the 208, some three generations the 206’s senior, and things are very different.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The 208 is built on a fresh platform built by PSA that is also found under the Corsa, and one destined to spread right across the wide reaches of its own brands, and those within its new FCA partnership. It’s bigger, more refined, more technologically advanced, and available with a fully electric powertrain, but it’s the petrol model that is still likely to find more homes in the UK.

> Peugeot 9X8: a deep dive into the wingless Le Mans Hypercar

We’ve got to grips with the range-topping petrol 208 GT, powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 98bhp. By all accounts, it's not particularly special on paper, but it fights back as an energetic unit that pulls surprisingly hard for something with so little on-paper shove. For that, we can thank the turbo’s willingness to spin up promptly due to its compactness, making for a powertrain that feels far more punchy than its 96bhp and 151lb ft of torque would suggest.