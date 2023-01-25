Vauxhall Astra GSe 2025 review – a hybrid you'd live with rather than live for

It has good body control too, keeping its mass in check, although James noticed a bit of a diagonal shimmy if you hit a bump mid-corner. The secondary ride can be a touch pattery, a result of the large wheels and fairly firm set-up required of such a heavy car. The cabin’s less interesting but less self-consciously mad than that of a 308, and adds to the feeling that it’d be easy to live with.

The GSe steers nicely enough, if not in terms of feedback then at least precision. ‘The Astra has a little more turn-in bite, a little more roll resistance, and seems to grip a little bit better than the Peugeot 308,’ says John Barker after some time behind its wheel, and I’d agree – despite wearing low-rolling-resistance Primacy tyres the GSe actually finds decent grip even on a slick track, and more than enough to make easy progress on the road.

Both the GSE’s big issues could be rectified. One the owner could do by not swapping the eco tyres for something with more purchase and better feedback, the other requires using Vauxhall’s 296bhp dual motor hybrid set-up that is offered in the equally new Grandland GSe SUV. Unfortunately Vauxhall isn’t looking to offer a more powerful Astra GSe anytime soon. Which is a shame, because a dual-motor 300+bhp full-fat Astra VXR would unlock the potential that the GSe keeps locked away.

As a hot hatch, the GSe doesn’t so much miss the mark as tumble by unnoticed. Which is a disappointment, because the Astra is a good car on many levels. It’s smart looking, the interior works well with a blend of screens and physical buttons, and the AGR seats are an ergonomic delight. However, at £41,800 it’s also not cheap (that money buys you a good, used BMW M340i xDrive Touring if you don’t need a new car).

