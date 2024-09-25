Given our admiration for the excellent Toyota GR Yaris, it’s no surprise we were miffed at the absence of the GR Corolla from the UK lineup when it was launched in 2022. Three years on, Toyota announced it would bring the car’s production to Britain at its plant near Derby from 2026, but without any confirmation as to whether the hot Corolla would be sold here. Now, with a right-hand drive overhaul out in the open, it’s looking more likely than ever that we might finally be able to buy the hot hatch on our soil.

Speaking with our sister site Auto Express earlier this year, Toyota’s European Chief Operating Officer Matt Harrison acknowledged that it would be odd to not sell a car in the market that makes it: ‘We have a philosophy that you build where you sell, so to build in Europe and not sell in Europe would be counter to that. The gap between supply and demand is now, so it’s about how quickly we can get it. We need to act fast.’

> Toyota GR Corolla – specs and availability

The move to build the car in the UK is a response to the huge demand for the GR Corolla, which has helped make the performance division the fastest growing brand in Toyota’s armoury. The market has consistently demanded more than the marque can supply, and so the UK site has been chosen as a new manufacturing location for the model. Toyota says that specifically for this newly updated car, it has ‘revised’ the supply system in order to enable as many deliveries as possible.

A recent announcement makes it clear that the brand is keen on supporting the platform for years to come (and for right-hand drive markets), revealing a not-insignificant overhaul for RHD cars sold in Japan.