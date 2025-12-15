If this year’s evo Car of the Year test is anything to go by, 2025 has been a bumper year for performance cars. But as the concluding weeks of the year count down, our minds turn to the models we lost in 2025. Some losses are procedural – limited production cars of which only a few were to be built over a short amount of time, like the GMA T.50 and Bugatti Bolide. Other losses run a lot deeper – names that have been around for all if not the majority of evo’s very existence.

The last couple of years have seen many key models leave configurators and price lists, from the Ferrari Roma and Jaguar F-type, to the Audi R8, and Hyundai i20 N. These key models follow their lead and will not live to see the second half of the decade.

Audi RS4

Audi Sport’s move towards electrification begins with the death of its all-ICE performance cars, beginning with the Audi RS4. Production of the B9-generation super estate was winding down towards the end of last year, though carried on into 2025 with the RS4 Edition 25 Years run-out model.

The RS4 has been a bit of a dark horse over the last couple of years. Had BMW not joined the fast load lugger party with the M3 Touring, the RS4 Competition with its manually-adjustable coilover suspension and Audi Sport differential might have gotten more airtime. In truth though, the Competition was what the RS4 should have been all along – a more engaging, rewarding driver’s car, as well as being brutally effective across ground.