There have always been unassuming, everyday cars that are nice to drive. Italian and French companies used to be especially good at this, but there was always a sense that the spring in the step of a Fiat Brava or Peugeot 306 was a happy accident because its creators liked driving. This wasn’t the sort of thing Ford did. Ford was data-driven, furiously analysing and researching and then relentlessly paring costs. Hence the apocryphal story that a standard Ford job interview question was: ‘What do we make here?’ Successful candidates were the ones who replied ‘money’.

Of course, Ford engineers knew that rival cars were more fun to drive. When they were developing the Mk3 Fiesta they studied the Peugeot 205 to discover its secrets, even filming one with slo‑mo cameras to dissect the nuances of its delightful handling. But then carefully researched practicalities like cheap servicing and light steering got in the way and the ’89 Fiesta arrived as a woolly sluggard, beaten only for dreariness by the all-new Escort of the following year. Yet these grey mush machines did us a favour because they attracted such lukewarm response that Ford of Europe, under newly appointed chief engineer Richard Parry-Jones, decided it could do better. Making cars that were nice to drive became an official corporate position, based on Parry-Jones’s belief that even less-enthusiastic customers felt more confident and therefore happier in a car that was crisp and responsive. This led to the Mondeo of 1993, then the Ka, the Puma and finally, in the year evo was born, the pinnacle of Ford’s let’s-not-be-crap policy: the Mk1 Focus.

The first shock of the Focus was the way it looked. This was a staggeringly bold bit of work from a company that used to think green bumper piping was brave. Better yet, the driving experience was as sharp as the looks. One of the keys was the rear suspension, a trailing-arm set-up with upper and lower lateral links labelled ‘Control Blade’ by Ford. The result was the Focus drove beautifully with a firm but supple ride, crisp turn-in and a lovely, clean feeling to the steering. Rumour was that Lotus had some early input into the chassis and you could believe from its manners that the Focus had spent a little time in Norfolk. Equally impressive was the sense that all the controls had been carefully tuned to demand an equal effort, giving the car that sense of polished integrity you usually got only from a Porsche or a BMW. But the Focus wasn’t a Porsche or a BMW, or even a Fiat or a Peugeot. It was a Ford. And at the time it was a revelation. – Richard Porter, evo issue 315