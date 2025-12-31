The BMW M2 CS should have been amazing, so why was it the biggest letdown?

Here we go again. That’s what I was thinking after my first drive in the GT3. Like meeting an old friend, whatever generation I find myself in, GT3s and I just seem to pick up where we left off. Such familiarity is pleasing, but so too is the confidence these cars exude. They really are a lesson in the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ mentality.

Purity and simplicity are key; a stick shift is rare indeed in 2025, as is a minimalist approach to dynamic modes. It creates a sense of timelessness that’s hard to match and makes every interaction refreshingly instinctive.

Andy Preuninger and his team might be running to stand still thanks to the mandatory fitment of four catalytic converters and two gasoline particulate filters, but the 992.2 remains resolute in its refusal to buckle under increasing environmental pressures. To maintain such an extraordinary level of performance for so long, and to subtly move the needle with every iteration, is remarkable. Where the GT3 goes from here is a helluva decision.

Another car at the apex of its evolutionary arc is the A110 Ultime. I love the regular car and genuinely lust after the R, but I’ll confess that even I approached the Ultime wondering if it could possibly live up to the monster price tag.