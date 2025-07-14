BMW M2 CS gets M Performance track kit, including a wild wing

BMW has launched its new M Performance track kit for the M2 CS. Quite unlike the usual suite of slightly more garish but largely unfunctional visuals we’ve become used to, this looks like the real deal.

The track kit gives the M2 CS a significantly revised, manually adjustable splitter with canards, plus provision on the front bumper for extra canards either side. There’s also a scoop under the upstream engine oil cooler. The M2 CS’s flipped-up boot lid is replaced by a standard M2 boot lid, albeit now with a large swan-neck rear wing attached. This is easily the biggest aero appendage BMW has offered on a road car this century, making the lineage of M3 and M4 GTS models look just a little tame.

The wing is adjustable, with what BMW calls a ‘race mode’, which positions the wing element 50 millimetres further back. Why is it not permanently in this position? Well, then it wouldn’t be compliant with German road regulations, so there’s ‘street mode’ for legality. You can also change the wing element’s angle of attack with two different settings, depending on what downforce you want. You’ll know it’s a legitimate item when you see one too, given the integrated brake light.

Under the skin the M2 CS track kit also features four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping. There are also adjustable support bearings, ride height adjustment (able to be lowered by 20mm) and motorsport dampers. You can also optionally fit ‘ultra-track’ tyres, which are a separate cost to the track pack. Specifics weren’t given on the tyres, though zooming in on the pair of cars sat stationary, we do see a Pirelli logo on the sidewall.

The M Performance exhaust enhances the sound but does not increase performance compared to the M2 CS’s already potent 523bhp and 479lb ft power output. BMW claims the M2 CS will get from 0-62mph in 3.8sec and top out at 188mph.

Keeping in mind how we felt about the new M2 CS when we had it on evo Car of the Year 2025, this track kit could be exactly what it needs to build the extra focus the car seems to lack. Whether such an enhancement could be worth the £20,000 (plus taxes) the kit costs, on top of the £92,475 the base M2 CS costs? That’s down to the individual.