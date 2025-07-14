Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BMW M2 CS gets M Performance track kit, including a wild wing

BMW’s track kit for the M2 CS adds wild aero to the hardcore coupe

by: Ethan Jupp
1 Mar 2026
BMW M2 CS track kit9

BMW has launched its new M Performance track kit for the M2 CS. Quite unlike the usual suite of slightly more garish but largely unfunctional visuals we’ve become used to, this looks like the real deal. 

The track kit gives the M2 CS a significantly revised, manually adjustable splitter with canards, plus provision on the front bumper for extra canards either side. There’s also a scoop under the upstream engine oil cooler. The M2 CS’s flipped-up boot lid is replaced by a standard M2 boot lid, albeit now with a large swan-neck rear wing attached. This is easily the biggest aero appendage BMW has offered on a road car this century, making the lineage of M3 and M4 GTS models look just a little tame. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The wing is adjustable, with what BMW calls a ‘race mode’, which positions the wing element 50 millimetres further back. Why is it not permanently in this position? Well, then it wouldn’t be compliant with German road regulations, so there’s ‘street mode’ for legality. You can also change the wing element’s angle of attack with two different settings, depending on what downforce you want. You’ll know it’s a legitimate item when you see one too, given the integrated brake light.

BMW M2 CS track kit9

Under the skin the M2 CS track kit also features four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping. There are also adjustable support bearings, ride height adjustment (able to be lowered by 20mm) and motorsport dampers. You can also optionally fit ‘ultra-track’ tyres, which are a separate cost to the track pack. Specifics weren’t given on the tyres, though zooming in on the pair of cars sat stationary, we do see a Pirelli logo on the sidewall.

The M Performance exhaust enhances the sound but does not increase performance compared to the M2 CS’s already potent 523bhp and 479lb ft power output. BMW claims the M2 CS will get from 0-62mph in 3.8sec and top out at 188mph.

Keeping in mind how we felt about the new M2 CS when we had it on evo Car of the Year 2025, this track kit could be exactly what it needs to build the extra focus the car seems to lack. Whether such an enhancement could be worth the £20,000 (plus taxes) the kit costs, on top of the £92,475 the base M2 CS costs? That’s down to the individual.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW M2 CS review – why it lacks the spark of the original
BMW M2 CS
Reviews

BMW M2 CS review – why it lacks the spark of the original

BMW's CS models blow hot and cold. Some are award-winning, others fall short. Where does the latest M2 CS fall?
27 Jan 2026
The BMW M2 CS should have been amazing, so why was it the biggest letdown?
BMW M2 CS
Opinion

The BMW M2 CS should have been amazing, so why was it the biggest letdown?

Meaden found his perfect two-car garage at this year's evo Car of the Year, but it doesn't feature Munich's latest
31 Dec 2025
BMW M2 CS shows face at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
M2 CS front
News

BMW M2 CS shows face at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW has applied the CS treatment to the G87 M2 and it's now made its UK debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
11 Jul 2025
Used BMW M2 CS (F87, 2020 - 2021) review and specs – Munich's Porsche Cayman GT4 fighter
BMW M2 CS
Reviews

Used BMW M2 CS (F87, 2020 - 2021) review and specs – Munich's Porsche Cayman GT4 fighter

A hugely enjoyable and rewarding M car to drive, the F87 BMW M2 CS is an eCoty champion and a sure-fire future classic
7 Mar 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new Audi RS5 looks good, but these used fast estates cost a fraction of the price
Used fast estate cars
Best cars

The new Audi RS5 looks good, but these used fast estates cost a fraction of the price

The new RS5 Avant is a hit, but if you don’t have £90k to spare these used alternatives offer impressive performance at a fraction of the price
27 Feb 2026
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 (2020 - 2025) review – a near-perfect mid-engined sports car
Porsche Cayman GTS 4.0 – front
In-depth reviews

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 (2020 - 2025) review – a near-perfect mid-engined sports car

Porsche has killed the 718, and with it the sublime Cayman GTS 4.0. It goes out as one of the best all-round sports cars ever made
26 Feb 2026
They might be cheap, but Chinese cars may carry an expensive catch for UK buyers
Xiaomi SU7
News

They might be cheap, but Chinese cars may carry an expensive catch for UK buyers

The rapid expansion of new Chinese cars on sale in the UK is causing problems for insurers with uncertainty over parts availability and repair costs c…
26 Feb 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content