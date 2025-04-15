The pleated seats look lovely, although I crave a little more adjustment. The base isn’t height-adjustable and is a little high for my tastes, though the hip-point is set by homologation requirements. The steering is both reach- and rake-adjustable, which is great, although the constraints of the low dash place it a little lower than I’d like. The seatback adjusts via an elegant chrome lever, but it’s a little all-or-nothing in operation, making it tricky to tweak while driving.

As the road gets twistier, I find I need a little more side support too (though there’s much more than in the original Plus Six) and brace my body with my left leg against the footrest. There’s plenty of space in the footwell, because there’s no clutch pedal, the Supersport being offered as an automatic only. Customers only have themselves to blame: the vast majority of Plus Four buyers choose the auto option, so it wouldn’t be cost-effective for Morgan to develop and manufacture a manual option for what it estimates would be a small percentage of sales.

The transmission is an eight-speed by ZF, and you can use manual shift paddles behind the steering wheel if you wish (or push-pull the lever). There are three driving modes: it defaults to its regular setting on start-up, the perkier Sport mode is selected by sliding the lever across to the left, and Sport Plus – which further sharpens the throttle and gearchange maps – is toggled via a button on the transmission tunnel. This car has the £3000 Active Sports Exhaust option, which becomes louder in Sport and Sport Plus. Engine noise is well insulated with the roof in place; it could actually afford to be more vocal.

The auto-mode gearchange logic, refined by Morgan, is well calibrated and makes the right decisions at the right time, holding lower gears on the way down a steep incline, for example. There are plenty of those here. Winding our way further into the mountains, we encounter little villages perched on mountainsides with ever narrower streets, some cobbled, all steep.