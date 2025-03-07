I’ll be honest, I wasn’t expecting to form much of a bond with the Abarth. Yes, I love hot hatches, and yes, I liked the idea of a fizzy little car with a snorty engine and a manual gearbox, but previous short-term exposure to an Abarth saw me struggle to get beyond the church-pew driving position and slow steering.

Fast forward six months and in the immediate wake of its return to Abarth UK I can tell you my predictions of a rather lukewarm Fast Fleet experience proved to be considerably wide of the mark. Truth is, I miss it.

RE23 TGX arrived at evo having served a short spell on the Abarth press fleet. It wore those early miles well, retaining enough of that satisfying box-freshness for it to feel like ‘my’ car, which is always a good start to a long-term loan. I didn’t have that new-car fizz of excitement ahead of its arrival, but looking back, my main problem was a hatchback 695 Competizione would have been my first choice, not the soft-top 695C in Turismo spec. Even my hairdresser took the piss, but by the end of the loan I’d got over the image problem, and even came to enjoy it.