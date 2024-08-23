Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Fast Fleet test – 4000 miles in the Ferrari-powered saloon

Having spent the previous year with a 450bhp supercharged V8 Jaguar F-type I expected the Ghibli to at least get into the high-20s mpg on a motorway run (the Jag would easily manage early 30s), but however gently I drove it I’d struggle to beat 23. I know, I know. You don’t buy a near-600bhp supersaloon to go hypermiling, but the Maser really liked a drink.

The interior was a welcoming place to be, though the infotainment system looked and felt a bit shonky. Little things betrayed a lack of attention to detail – the heated steering wheel ‘switch’ located on the left-hand side of the touchscreen being one of them. On the plus side the dark red leather brought some welcome colour – something German equivalents tend to lack – and the analogue speedo and tacho dials looked nicer than soulless digital instruments.

M600 went back just as it was due its annual service, so we never had a chance to experience a Maserati dealer or discover how much the service would have cost. What we do know is that official dealers are thin on the ground. My nearest two, for example, are both roughly 70 miles away.

What has our time with the Trofeo told us? First and foremost, that Maserati remains one of the most intriguing and charming brands. The Ghibli is a throwback to a time when Italian exotics were just that: mysterious outliers that majored on style and speed, and paid little heed to mainstream competitors. That the Trofeo beguiles and bemuses in equal measure suggests those qualities are still intact. Whether they remain so in the marque’s transition to EVs remains to be seen.

Supersaloons have always been gloriously esoteric machines. Compared to huge super-SUVs they are also deliciously discreet. M600’s darkest of dark blue paintwork made it super-stealthy, but it still managed to pull peoples’ eyes away from their smartphones. It clearly has charisma to spare.

All in all, it’s one of those cars that makes you question the conventions on which magazine road testing relies. By almost every objective measurement the Trofeo is trounced by its more capable German rivals. That these cars – specifically the M5, E63 and RS6 – are all characterful in their own distinctive ways also denies the Maser the opportunity to charm its way out of trouble. Yet despite feeling at least one and possibly two generations beyond its sell-by date, there’s still something immensely likeable about this outmoded and soon-to-be-phased-out supersaloon. It would take a special kind of madness to spend £130k on one, but to those who have, evo salutes you.

Date acquired December 2022 Duration of test 3 months Total test mileage 4157 Overall mpg 23.5 Costs £0 Purchase price £136,575 Value today c£73,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 309.