Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

First Maserati MCXtrema delivered: MC20-based track special hits Laguna Seca

Taking the eCoty-winning MC20 supercar as a base, Maserati has created a limited-run track car with a 720bhp twin-turbo V6

by: James Taylor
19 Aug 2024
Maserati MCXtrema28

Revealed last year during Monterey Car Week, the first customer Maserati MCXtrema has now made its debut at this year's event, hitting Laguna Seca for its shakedown. Sold as a track-only, limited-run supercar based on the MC20, just 62 examples will be built, and in Maserati’s words, is ‘dedicated to a selected, highly discerning clientele,’ comprising ‘purist collectors and loyal customers of the brand.’

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like the regular, mildly less elitist MC20, it’s powered by a twin-turbo V6, with power increased to 720bhp compared with the source car’s 621bhp. That’s partly down to new turbochargers and fine tuning of the ignition system. Torque is quoted at the same 538lb ft figure as the road car.

> The Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale is a stripped back, aero-honed Porsche 911 GT3 RS rival

Created in collaboration between the Maserati Centro Stile design and the engineering departments, the MCXtrema’s design references the MC12 supercar and racing car from the mid noughties. Without the need to follow racing or road car regulations, it enjoys expansive aero channels and air scoops for aerodynamic and cooling gain. 

As with the road-going MC20, the MCXtrema is built around a Dallara-engineered carbonfibre tub, with the reworked Nettuno V6 engine connected to a competition-level drivetrain. The Nettuno unit features a clever pre-combustion chamber system that increases both performance and efficiency, making it one of the most powerful V6 engines on sale in standard form. 

Maserati MCXtrema28

Inside, there’s a racing seat with a six-point harness (and a passenger seat is an option for driver coaching and/or entertaining friends and family) and a new steering wheel incorporating a five-inch display screen for lap times, pit communications and a multitude of settings. Power steering, traction control, brake balance and engine maps are all adjustable too. A fire extinguisher system and roof hatch, as per GT racing, have been added for safety.

Dampers are four-way adjustable and the MCXtrema is fitted with carbon racing brakes. A six-speed sequential gearbox powers the rear wheels through a mechanical locking differential. With carbon bodywork and carbon chassis, it’s quoted to weigh approximately 1300kg without fluids, compared with the sub-1500kg figure of the road going MC20 (dry figure, that is; we found it weighs considerably more with fluids).

This hyper aggressive aero-focused approach previews future iterations of the MC20, coming as an early glimpse at what was to come in the new MC20 GT2 Stradale.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Maserati MC20 GT2 2024 review – flat-out in the track-only V6 racer
Maserati MC20 GT2 – front
Reviews

Maserati MC20 GT2 2024 review – flat-out in the track-only V6 racer

The road-going Maserati MC20 was evo Car of the Year 2022, so great things are expected of the GT2 race version. We head for the Autodromo di Modena t…
3 Aug 2024
Radical SR3 XXR v Revolution 500 Evo: downforce demons go head-to-head
Radical SR3 XXR and Revolution 500 Evo
Group tests

Radical SR3 XXR v Revolution 500 Evo: downforce demons go head-to-head

There are no road car pretensions here: the Radical and Revolution sit where race car meets trackday car
28 Jul 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Racing v Spartan: £200,000 track toys battle it out
Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Racing v Spartan
Group tests

Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Racing v Spartan: £200,000 track toys battle it out

A Porsche sprinkled with Manthey Racing fairy dust, and a retro-look trackday weapon with very up-to-date performance battle it out on track
20 Jul 2024
Radical SR1 XXR 2024 review – testing (and racing) Radical's entry-level prototype
Radical SR1 XXR – front
Reviews

Radical SR1 XXR 2024 review – testing (and racing) Radical's entry-level prototype

Radical’s entry-level racing car has been re-released in enhanced XXR guise. We try it for size – by racing it
15 Jul 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

The new BMW M5 Touring is the super estate we’ve waited 14 years for
BMW M5 Touring – rear
News

The new BMW M5 Touring is the super estate we’ve waited 14 years for

BMW hasn’t produced an M5 Touring since E61 production ended in 2010 – now it’s back as a 717bhp plug-in hybrid
15 Aug 2024
Ariel Nomad 2 2024 review: first drive of Ariel’s all-new off-road sports car
Ariel Nomad 2 – front
Reviews

Ariel Nomad 2 2024 review: first drive of Ariel’s all-new off-road sports car

evo is first to get behind the wheel of the follow-up to the ultimate recreational vehicle
15 Aug 2024
Tuthill’s new GT One is the Porsche 911 GT1 reincarnated
Tuthill GT One – pictures
News

Tuthill’s new GT One is the Porsche 911 GT1 reincarnated

Historic Porsche specialist Tuthill is getting in on the reimagined game, revealing the GT One at Monterey Car Week
16 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content