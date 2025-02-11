Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Modena MA-01 is Maserati-flavoured respite from endless Porsche 911 restomods

Modena Automobili’s take on the Maserati Biturbo/Shamal is a rare restomod that doesn’t use a knackered 964 as its basis

by: Bob Harper
11 Feb 2025
Modena MA-01 Maserati Shamal restomod14

The Modena MA-01 is certainly change of pace (if not price, at c/£500,000) in the restomod space – something different to yet another takes on what a 50-years-young iconic German sports car should look like. This project is a reimagining of the classic Maserati Biturbo that culminated in the wild but flawed Shamal, of which just 369 were made between 1990 and 1996.

It's the brainchild of Modena Automobili and it says the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal (to give it its full title) is ‘A reinterpretation that celebrates the allure of the past while integrating it with state-of-the-art technology and contemporary design.’ The MA-01 is based on a Biturbo donor car that’s thoroughly stripped back to its bare bones before being reinforced and stiffened with carbonfibre and sandwich panels ready to receive its modern enhancements.

Modena MA-01 Maserati Shamal restomod14

Staying true to the Trident, the MA-01 uses the 3-litre V6 from the Maserati Ghibli S with Modena Automobili saying that it’s been upgraded to somewhere north of 444bhp. Maximum torque is quoted as 406lb ft but there are no details as to how extra horsepower has been liberated from the Ghibli S’s twin-turbo V6.

Advertisement - Article continues below

 The V6 is mated to the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission (also from the Ghibli S) and performance figures quoted estimate a 0-62mph time of around 5-sec with a top speed of around 180mph.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Modena Automobili says the suspension has been revised for improved handling and stability and it retains the Biturbo’s basic MacPherson strut set up at the front with revised springs, dampers and anti-roll bar. At the rear there’s the expected semi-trailing arm set up of the original but mounted on a new rear subframe assembly. 

Modena MA-01 Maserati Shamal restomod14

Braking is taken care of by 345mm Brembo discs and four-piston calipers at the front with 330mm items at the rear. Wheels are 18-inch items wrapped in Pirelli PZero rubber.

The body has been redesigned by Modena Automobili and it’s constructed from steel and carbonfibre to reduce weight although no specific kerb weight figure has been revealed. Up front there’s a lowered grille flanked by LED lighting in carbon surrounds along with a new front splitter and a bonnet that has a higher profile than before to clear the modern mechanicals.

The wide back centre pillar is a nod to the original Shamal while the side skirts add a modern touch. At the rear Modena Automobili says the design is more prominent and streamlined than on the original and also features a hooped rear spoiler design. 

Modena MA-01 Maserati Shamal restomod interior14

Inside it’s a reimagining of the Biturbo and Shamal with Recaro Classic LX seats and a state-of-the-art audio system. Bespoke interiors can be accommodated at an additional cost.

And speaking of cost, what will a MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal set you back? There are plans to build just 33 examples with a base price of €585,000 (c£487,000) excluding taxes but including the cost of the Biturbo donor car. Which is less than a Singer Classic Turbo (c£850,000) or a Kimera EVO37 but more than an Alfaholics GTA-R.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW M4 2025 review – a brash, bruising and exciting Porsche 911 rival
BMW M4 – front
In-depth reviews

BMW M4 2025 review – a brash, bruising and exciting Porsche 911 rival

The updated BMW M4 Competition xDrive packs a 523bhp punch and a broad spread of abilities, but does it thrill like a true M car?
4 Feb 2025
Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series review – the definitive AMG hot rod
Mercedes CLK63 AMG Black Series front
Reviews

Mercedes-Benz CLK63 AMG Black Series review – the definitive AMG hot rod

The 6.2-litre, 500bhp CLK63 Black Series is one of the most thrilling cars ever to wear a Mercedes badge, and represents AMG at its purest
30 Jan 2025
BMW 1M Coupe (2011 - 2012) review: the skunkworks M car
BMW 1M Coupe
Reviews

BMW 1M Coupe (2011 - 2012) review: the skunkworks M car

The BMW 1M Coupe is the compact gem that ushered in M’s turbocharged era
9 Jan 2025
BMW 230i 2025 review – a BMW coupe of the old school?
BMW 2-series front
Reviews

BMW 230i 2025 review – a BMW coupe of the old school?

BMW’s 230i has been refreshed. Is it still BMW’s undercover driver’s car?
20 Dec 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Jaguar GT seen on the road: 1000bhp production car prepares to launch Jag’s new era
Jaguar 2026 front
News

New Jaguar GT seen on the road: 1000bhp production car prepares to launch Jag’s new era

Jaguar’s new electric GT continues testing ahead its late-2025 reveal
7 Feb 2025
This is why youngsters aren't interested in cars
Lamborghini Revuelto
Opinion

This is why youngsters aren't interested in cars

Youngsters not into cars any more? The remedy’s obvious, reckons Richard Porter
7 Feb 2025
Polestar 1 (2019 - 2022) – review, history and specs of a modern unicorn
Polestar 1 front
Reviews

Polestar 1 (2019 - 2022) – review, history and specs of a modern unicorn

One of the most appealing electrified vehicles on offer from any manufacturer, but not without its flaws
8 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content