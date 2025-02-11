Modena MA-01 is Maserati-flavoured respite from endless Porsche 911 restomods
Modena Automobili’s take on the Maserati Biturbo/Shamal is a rare restomod that doesn’t use a knackered 964 as its basis
The Modena MA-01 is certainly change of pace (if not price, at c/£500,000) in the restomod space – something different to yet another takes on what a 50-years-young iconic German sports car should look like. This project is a reimagining of the classic Maserati Biturbo that culminated in the wild but flawed Shamal, of which just 369 were made between 1990 and 1996.
It's the brainchild of Modena Automobili and it says the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal (to give it its full title) is ‘A reinterpretation that celebrates the allure of the past while integrating it with state-of-the-art technology and contemporary design.’ The MA-01 is based on a Biturbo donor car that’s thoroughly stripped back to its bare bones before being reinforced and stiffened with carbonfibre and sandwich panels ready to receive its modern enhancements.
Staying true to the Trident, the MA-01 uses the 3-litre V6 from the Maserati Ghibli S with Modena Automobili saying that it’s been upgraded to somewhere north of 444bhp. Maximum torque is quoted as 406lb ft but there are no details as to how extra horsepower has been liberated from the Ghibli S’s twin-turbo V6.
The V6 is mated to the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission (also from the Ghibli S) and performance figures quoted estimate a 0-62mph time of around 5-sec with a top speed of around 180mph.
Modena Automobili says the suspension has been revised for improved handling and stability and it retains the Biturbo’s basic MacPherson strut set up at the front with revised springs, dampers and anti-roll bar. At the rear there’s the expected semi-trailing arm set up of the original but mounted on a new rear subframe assembly.
Braking is taken care of by 345mm Brembo discs and four-piston calipers at the front with 330mm items at the rear. Wheels are 18-inch items wrapped in Pirelli PZero rubber.
The body has been redesigned by Modena Automobili and it’s constructed from steel and carbonfibre to reduce weight although no specific kerb weight figure has been revealed. Up front there’s a lowered grille flanked by LED lighting in carbon surrounds along with a new front splitter and a bonnet that has a higher profile than before to clear the modern mechanicals.
The wide back centre pillar is a nod to the original Shamal while the side skirts add a modern touch. At the rear Modena Automobili says the design is more prominent and streamlined than on the original and also features a hooped rear spoiler design.
Inside it’s a reimagining of the Biturbo and Shamal with Recaro Classic LX seats and a state-of-the-art audio system. Bespoke interiors can be accommodated at an additional cost.
And speaking of cost, what will a MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal set you back? There are plans to build just 33 examples with a base price of €585,000 (c£487,000) excluding taxes but including the cost of the Biturbo donor car. Which is less than a Singer Classic Turbo (c£850,000) or a Kimera EVO37 but more than an Alfaholics GTA-R.