Modena MA-01 is Maserati-flavoured respite from endless Porsche 911 restomods

The Modena MA-01 is certainly change of pace (if not price, at c/£500,000) in the restomod space – something different to yet another takes on what a 50-years-young iconic German sports car should look like. This project is a reimagining of the classic Maserati Biturbo that culminated in the wild but flawed Shamal, of which just 369 were made between 1990 and 1996.

It's the brainchild of Modena Automobili and it says the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal (to give it its full title) is ‘A reinterpretation that celebrates the allure of the past while integrating it with state-of-the-art technology and contemporary design.’ The MA-01 is based on a Biturbo donor car that’s thoroughly stripped back to its bare bones before being reinforced and stiffened with carbonfibre and sandwich panels ready to receive its modern enhancements.

Staying true to the Trident, the MA-01 uses the 3-litre V6 from the Maserati Ghibli S with Modena Automobili saying that it’s been upgraded to somewhere north of 444bhp. Maximum torque is quoted as 406lb ft but there are no details as to how extra horsepower has been liberated from the Ghibli S’s twin-turbo V6.

The V6 is mated to the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission (also from the Ghibli S) and performance figures quoted estimate a 0-62mph time of around 5-sec with a top speed of around 180mph.