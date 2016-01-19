I’ve loved Japanese performance cars since the early days of this magazine when I used to devour stories about the latest and maddest Imprezas and Evos. Later, when I was lucky enough to drive them, the pull of their unique, almost savage focus on grip and agility grew stronger. The Mitsubishi Evo in particular became my sweetheart. However, one car stood above even my beloved Mitsubishi Evo. The Nissan Skyline GT-R. The R33-generation Nismo 400R? Short of a full Group A R32 at Bathurst, it’s the Holy Grail.

Bigger, heavier and wilfully complex, in some respects it’s the very opposite of the rabid, supernaturally agile Mitsubishi, but something about its weird chassis acronyms, bruising styling and massive tuning potential meant that, for me at least, it was always the ultimate exponent of the art.

Nissan Skyline GT-R Nismo 400R history

Just 44 examples of the 400R were hand-built at Nismo’s Omori factory, so the search was long and at times frustrating, but in the end they turned up an absolute peach. This car has covered just 42,000km and it’s finished in perfect ‘LP2’ or Midnight Purple. Aside from Nismo’s own and unique yellow 400R as immortalised in the Gran Turismo game series, this is the Skyline colour. It just had to be Midnight Purple.