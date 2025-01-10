Best Japanese cars 2025 – performance icons from the land of the rising sun

>Lexus LFA (2009 - 2012) review – the ultimate Japanese supercar

The irony is, the result was far from perfect, still sporting a lurchy single-clutch paddle-shift transmission at the dawn of the dual-clutch supercar age and priced like a hypercar at £340,000, with only supercar potency, at 552bhp. Some got it straight away while for others it took a while, but objective performance measure really isn’t the point of the LFA. It’s about sensation, the music of that engine, the craftsmanship and quality of its build and the balance and beauty of the driving experience.

Honda Integra Type R (DC2)

Then again, perhaps leading with a near-unobtainable supercar misses the point when it comes to Japanese performance cars. For they often bring almost the same level of obsessive engineering that went into the LFA, to more attainable segments. The Honda Integra Type R is a case in point, with its 187bhp 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine putting out over 100bhp per litre almost 30 years ago. And that was only the one we got, with hotter JDM-spec cars getting closer to 200bhp.

> Honda Integra Type R review

Honda can often be tarred as an engine maker that happens to fit them to cars but the Integra Type R is more than its singing B18 mill. For it’s fitted to a chassis and transmission that when awoken, engage to the point of near perfection. In fact, back in 2006 (a while ago, we admit) we proclaimed that it was the best front-wheel drive performance car ever made. Getting one alongside the FL5 Civic Type R (more on which in a moment) today sounds like a good idea, to see if that proclamation holds in 2025…

Subaru Impreza STI

It might be irritating when casual observers group a sprawling lineage of cars together as the same, ignoring the differences that define them. But when they’re all developments of more or less the same box of bits and are more or less all brilliant, it’s not such a problem. Take the Subaru Impreza WRX STI as an example. This family of rally-bred super saloons enthralled us for over a decade and a half. Every passing year put distance between the road cars and the ‘90s peak of their rallying provenance but the core components always remained: a warbling turbocharged flat-four motor, a sophisticated torque-splitting all-wheel drive system encased in a hopped-up saloon (sometimes hatch) body.