Nissan GT-R Nismo (R35, 2014 - 2022) review – Godzilla on steroids is a Japanese icon

It’s in and around the hand-built VR38DETT V6 engine that so much work was done on this Nismo versus the original 2015 car. It develops 592bhp – up from the original 2007 GT‑R’s already ample 473bhp but only 1bhp compared to the first R35 Nismo – and features low-inertia turbochargers taken straight from the GT3 race car.

Once you’ve eyeballed every temperature gauge offered (there remains one for everything that has a fluid passing through it) you start to explore the throttle’s travel. There’s some lag – it’s to be expected – but there’s also less of it, and even on small throttle inputs the GT‑R fills its lungs and heaves down the road with that trademark punch that has you involuntarily tensing as you would if you knew someone was about to leave their size-nine footprint on the small of your back. Some things never change.

Very much changed were the 2017+ Nismo GT‑R’s sharpened response times. The race car’s turbos make do with ten vanes rather than 11 and they are all 0.3mm thinner, which results in a near 15 per cent reduction in mass, and inertia drops by nearly a quarter, combining to improve throttle response by as much as 20 per cent. Away from the numbers it results in an almost instantaneous response to your throttle inputs once that slight initial lag is overcome. Their responses over those of a regular GT‑R, the previous Nismo and the short-lived Track Edition are more noticeable than you’d ever expect. Yet despite peak torque not arriving until 3600rpm, speed and revs pile on with a rabid ferociousness, and despite the timber it carries this GT‑R still moves across the landscape with McLaren-esque athleticism as it calls on all of its 353bhp per ton.

Then there’s the noise. The induction growl, the angry, guttural roar that echoes along the titanium exhaust before exploding into the atmosphere through blue-tinged quadruple exhaust pipes, the whine from the turbos – all of them assault your senses, fight for your attention, but still your focus remains pinned to the horizon as the Nismo claws you into its grasp and a steely resolve falls over you. If you only ever drove this GT‑R in a straight line and experienced its monstrous thump and lightning pace you’d be left short of breath but desperate for one more hit.