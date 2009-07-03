Used Aston Martin V12 Vantage (2009 - 2018) review – manual V12 for less than a Cayman

The late-2000s were, in hindsight, a golden era for Aston Martin. It was still the underdog but its products were as dynamically compelling as they were beautiful. And its ideas were bold and brash. Take the V12 Vantage, for example. Nothing less than a hot rod, this hair-brained ‘will it fit’ exercise in tier one skunkworks mischief somehow made it past the bean counters and was a car few rivals had an answer to. Once a rival to the 997 GT2, now, a V12 Vantage can be had for less than the price of a new Porsche Cayman.

The Porsche 997 GT2 was more performant and aggressive but lacked the premium style, refinement and exotic multi-cylinder appeal of the Vantage. Ferrari meanwhile remained committed to having a flagship V12 GT in the 599 but leaving the undercooked, flaccid California to answer challengers from lower down in the marketplace. Mid-engined opposition came in the form of the excellent first-generation Audi R8 V10 but it was a different sort of car. That the V12V warranted comparison with everything from soft grand tourers to full-on supercars speaks to the breadth of its talent.

The Vantage RS Concept of 2007 previewed the V12 Vantage, perhaps uncharitably. Sadly the production car wouldn’t arrive with a 600bhp race-inspired V12, a kerb weight of under 1600kg or active aero. Less extreme but with more all-around appeal, the 510bhp, 1680kg production V12 Vantage was a compact, angry super sports car with multiple convincing personalities that could just about masquerade as a GT. It rode sturdily, certainly without the cushioning of a proper GT, but the barrel-chested leggy V12 could settle nicely. The engine was a straight carryover from the DBS, as were the brakes, while a lot of the driveline used similar principles and technology, if not identical parts.

Design-wise, the ways the V12 Vantage differered from the V8 Vantage were in parts subtle and tasteful and in parts, garish. The chin spoiler, broadened skirts, kicked-up boot lid and engorged diffuser panel complete with only slightly larger twin exhausts spoke of veiled muscle. The four carbon vents in the bonnet meanwhile, shouted bloody murder, while the marital aid of a gear knob was just plain odd.