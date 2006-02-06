Aston Martin V8 Vantage (2005 - 2017) – Aston’s long-serving foil for the 911

As it rumbled towards retirement, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage felt increasingly detached from its ever-more advanced and capable opposition, for better and worse. It is an unashamedly old-school car, and while that sometimes held it back in contemporary group tests, the tide has turned and now the V8 Vantage feels wonderfully pure and refreshing.

Launched in 2005, the V8 Vantage saw continuous development throughout its life, its heady, 380bhp 4.3-litre V8 engine quickly growing to 4.7 litres. It was a car of many iterations, the Vantage, with the N400, N420 and N430 specials demarcating moments of change and increases in focus for the model, laying the foundations for updates to the overall Vantage line. Almost all Vantages were available as a soft-top Roadster too, Aston’s sports car shirking the more leisurely ‘Volante’ moniker used by its larger grand tourer siblings.

The Vantage was offered with the Sportshift single-clutch auto or a six-speed manual gearbox, the latter rarer but far more involving. While it never did really reach a zenith, Sportshift was upgraded over time with quicker software. Sportshift II, a new seven-speeder, was brought in for the introduction of the Vantage S, courtesy of Prodrive.

Arguably it was with the Vantage S of 2011 and subsequent Vantage model years, that Aston’s sports car hit its finest form, with its extra power and dynamic enhancements, including a quicker steering rack and larger brakes.