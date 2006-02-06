Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Reviews

Aston Martin V8 Vantage (2005 - 2017) – Aston’s long-serving foil for the 911

The so-called ‘baby Aston’ was always punchy but got better and better over the years. It's now a sorely tempting used prospect

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Ethan Jupp
4 Feb 2025
Aston Martin V8 Vantage S 19

As it rumbled towards retirement, the Aston Martin V8 Vantage felt increasingly detached from its ever-more advanced and capable opposition, for better and worse. It is an unashamedly old-school car, and while that sometimes held it back in contemporary group tests, the tide has turned and now the V8 Vantage feels wonderfully pure and refreshing.

Launched in 2005, the V8 Vantage saw continuous development throughout its life, its heady, 380bhp 4.3-litre V8 engine quickly growing to 4.7 litres. It was a car of many iterations, the Vantage, with the N400, N420 and N430 specials demarcating moments of change and increases in focus for the model, laying the foundations for updates to the overall Vantage line. Almost all Vantages were available as a soft-top Roadster too, Aston’s sports car shirking the more leisurely ‘Volante’ moniker used by its larger grand tourer siblings.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Vantage was offered with the Sportshift single-clutch auto or a six-speed manual gearbox, the latter rarer but far more involving. While it never did really reach a zenith, Sportshift was upgraded over time with quicker software. Sportshift II, a new seven-speeder, was brought in for the introduction of the Vantage S, courtesy of Prodrive.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage rear19

Arguably it was with the Vantage S of 2011 and subsequent Vantage model years, that Aston’s sports car hit its finest form, with its extra power and dynamic enhancements, including a quicker steering rack and larger brakes. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Group tests
Reviews

With its 4.7-litre engine generating 430bhp, the Vantage S doesn’t grab headlines, but its performance, size and grip work together in supreme harmony. It made good on much of the promise of the Prodrive-fettled car, the N400 and the N420 but was more widely available.

The N430 special edition got sportier both in terms of visuals and equipment, with exterior paint accents that mimic those of the Vantage GT3 racers of the time, along with lightweight forged wheels and carbonfibre interior trim. It certainly looks and feels like a more focused machine, and it’s got rarity on its side with only 150 having been sold worldwide, but it’s not hugely dissimilar to the more plentiful and equally powerful S.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage front19

A more intense, exciting and evocative V8 variant came in 2016 in the form of the bewinged GT8, but the Vantage has always been an elegant sporting GT at heart. The final flourish for the VH-era Vantage was the V8 Vantage AMR.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike the GT8, the S is far more at home on the road than it is the track, and that’s fine by us. Set off and it’s the quick-ratio hydraulically assisted steering that gets you first, clear in its feedback and measured in its responses. A firm but pliant edge to the ride adds to the sense of connection. The S’s tweaked suspension feels very well-judged, and the car is exploitable and thrilling in the way that the best front-engined, rear-drive sports cars always are. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

The V8 feels muscular and sounds terrific without being overly sharp in its responses, with a strong, useable level of performance for the road. The Vantage doesn’t bite when you approach the limit either, partly because it communicates so well, but mostly because it has a neutral balance that draws you into carrying more and more speed with justified confidence.

Aston Martin V8 Vantage: prices and buying guide

Aston Martin V8 Vantage rear19

The Vantage was a car that got relentlessly nipped and tucked over the course of its lengthy production run, so the later the car you get, the more refined it’ll be, with more of the finer issues of the original ironed out. Conversely, the earlier (and leggier) you go, the cheaper the price of entry (as low as £20k), albeit with extra caution advised. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Vantage S represents great value from around £30,000 for a car with miles and Sportshift. A nicer manual will be more like £40k+ – more certainly than the very cheapest 4.3s but equivalent to or cheaper than some of the rarer specials with which it evenly compares and is certainly more readily available. The 2012 update carried over most of the revisions from the Vantage S, with a meaningful price reduction at the time.

Cars from 2016 onwards saw the baby Aston gain a new Vanquish-inspired dashboard with a far neater control suite and a slicker (for an Aston) infotainment system. Needless to say these rarer cars from the tail end of the V8 Vantage’s tenure command a premium. At every level of prospective Vantage ownership, you’ll pay less for the less desirable, more numerous Sportshift examples compared to an equivalent manual. The premium is worth it.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

Whichever model you choose, the Vantage has proved to be reliable if maintained properly. The engine is as tough as it sounds and both gearboxes are more than up to the job of handling the V8’s outputs, though be sure to be aware of how much clutch life is left, especially on Sportshift cars. The extruded aluminium chassis isn’t prone to rust either, although the steel rear subframe can corrode. A Vantage in rude health, particularly with the manual ’box, emanates exactly the kind of noise, beauty and interaction that defines the greatest Aston Martins, making it a hugely desirable used choice.

What we said

Aston Martin V8 Vantage front19

Aston Martin V8 Vantage (2009)

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘Prod the starter and the V8 barks into life; once you’re on the move it will also bellow gloriously every time you wind the revs above 4000rpm. If we’re being picky then the gearshift is not the best and there are times when the chassis doesn’t feel completely keyed into the tarmac, but the front-engine/rear-drive layout ensures you’re never short of cornering options.’ – Roger Green

Aston Martin V8 Vantage N420 (2010)

‘There’s good detail through the well-weighted steering and despite the firmer springs the ride is still comfortable. It can feel stiff laterally and a little choppy over lumpy B-roads, but there’s plenty of poise and grip in the corners. Pushed really hard it can feel rather elastic beneath you but if you’re up for it the set-up allows you to work the rear tyres up to and over their limit with decent confidence.’ – John Barker

Aston Martin V8 Vantage S 19

Aston Martin V8 Vantage S (2011)

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

'As in the V12 Vantage, you play gently with the grip on the front end through long, fast corners, although with less weight in the V8’s nose, it adjusts and reacts more quickly. It’s a car that makes you want to drive, and then keep driving.

Advertisement - Article continues below

‘The engine seems to have been unshackled too. With shorter gears it always seems to be eager to rev, spinning up easily and encouraging you to just keep accelerating or overtaking. The ride is firm and controlled, which I like, but not harsh.

‘The one small fly in the ointment is the way the gearbox changes up. Pull back on nicely weighted right-hand magnesium paddle and, even in Sport mode, the ECU dictates how fast the gearshift is depending on where you are in the rev range. Not a problem if you are changing on the limiter on track, as the shift is banged through brutally fast. Change at 5000rpm and there’s a niggling pause-engage, which just interrupts the flow on road and isn’t what we’ve come to expect from the best paddleshifts.

‘The brakes start fading a bit after three or four rounds on circuit, but ease the pace sympathetically for a lap (concentrate on going sideways instead of quickly) and they come back nicely’ – Henry Catchpole, evo 156

Aston Martin V8 Vantage front19

Aston Martin V8 Vantage (2012)

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

‘There are faster and more technologically advanced cars in the baby Aston’s sector, but few offer its poise, balance and enthusiasm for being driven hard. The 4.7-litre V8 (still developing 420bhp) is a bit long in the tooth, but is no less endearing for that, while the chassis remains one of the best exemplars of all that’s great about a front-mid-engined layout.’ – Dickie Meaden

Aston Martin V8 Vantage AMR (2017)

‘In many ways, it drives in the manner its beefy but elegant looks suggest, with a reassuring weight to all the controls that’s complemented by a really ‘mechanical’ sense of tactility. And then there’s that V8, slightly sluggish at low revs and soft on response at the top of the accelerator pedal’s long travel, but hugely keen over 4,000rpm whereafter it closes in on the limiter with that characteristically hysterical wail. It might not be the quickest way to get from point to point, but it’s definitely one of the more enjoyable ones.’ – Adam Towler

Aston Martin V8 Vantage specs

 V8 Vantage (2005)V8 Vantage S  (2011)
EngineV8 4280ccV8, 4735cc
Power380bhp @ 7300rpm430bhp @ 7300rpm
Torque302lb ft @ 5000rpm361lb ft @ 5000rpm
Weight1630kg1610kg
Power-to-weight233bhp/ton271bhp/ton
0-62mph5sec4.8sec
Top speed174mph190mph
Price new£79,995 (2005)£102,500 (2011)
Price todayFrom £22,000From £30,000
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on V8 Vantage coupe

Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT v Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT v Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Advice

Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 GT v Aston Martin V8 Vantage

Which rear-wheel-drive, naturally aspirated V8 should you choose?
18 May 2019
Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE Pro
Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE - front
News

Aston Martin Racing Vantage GTE Pro

AMR’s new Vantage GTE, derived from the newly revealed Vantage road car, is set to compete in the 2018 WEC Championship.
21 Nov 2017
Aston Martin V8 Vantage AMR (2017) review - an icon's last hurrah
Aston Martin V8 Vantage AMR
Reviews

Aston Martin V8 Vantage AMR (2017) review - an icon's last hurrah

You can take or leave the special edition bits but the Vantage is still inherently a class act
22 Aug 2017
Aston Martin V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions
News

Aston Martin V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions

New special edition models tie the brands together with unique paint liveries
21 Feb 2017
Aston Martin Vantage GT8 review
Aston Martin Vantage GT8
Reviews

Aston Martin Vantage GT8 review

Born of the sublime V8 Vantage but corrupted by the GTE race car, is the new Vantage GT8 the perfect blend?
22 Nov 2016
Aston Martin Vantage GT8 revealed
News

Aston Martin Vantage GT8 revealed

Built by Aston's Motorsport division, and inspired by its GT cars, the GT8 has the potential to be the best Vantage yet.
15 Apr 2016
2016 Aston Martin Vantage GTE and GT3 racers revealed
News

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GTE and GT3 racers revealed

Aston Martin debuts its new V8 and V12 Vantage racers, and possibly the world's biggest diffuser
19 Feb 2016
Just looking – Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Features

Just looking – Aston Martin V8 Vantage

With the Vulcan making headlines, we've been tempted by one of Aston Martin's best cars of recent years
25 Jul 2015
Watch - An Aston Martin and our favourite road in the UK
Videos

Watch - An Aston Martin and our favourite road in the UK

27 Mar 2015
Aston Martin Vantage GT3 teaser video and picture
News

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 teaser video and picture

Aston Martin has teased its forthcoming road-going Vantage GT3 racer with a video ahead of its Geneva motor show debut
7 Jan 2015
Aston Martin V8 Vantage N430 (2014) review, price and specs
Aston Martin V8 Vantage N430 review, price and specs
Reviews

Aston Martin V8 Vantage N430 (2014) review, price and specs

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage N430 was a special edition inspired by GT3 racers
11 Aug 2014
Skip advert
Advertisement
Aston Martin Vantage S SP10
Aston Martin Vantage S SP10: Frankfurt motor show 2013 front
News

Aston Martin Vantage S SP10

The Aston Martin Vantage S SP10 appeared at the Frankfurt show, with 430bhp and a manual gearbox
12 Sep 2013
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content