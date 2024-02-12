The new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 is targeting Le Mans glory

The new Aston Martin Vantage has arrived, and with it a new GT3 racing version. Where the production car will square up against the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-AMG GT on the road, the Vantage GT3 will line up alongside them at the World Endurance Championship, GT World Challenge and IMSA racing series’ this year.

The outgoing Vantage GT3 was enormously successful, taking 52 class wins since it launched in 2018 – not to mention victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Daytona and Spa. Given that Balance of Performance regulations tend to neutralise speed advantages across the GT3 field, Aston has focused on improving the racer’s drivability and consistency this time around, rather than its peak performance.

To that end, the Vantage GT3 incorporates elements of the road car's design into a more stable aero package than before. The bodywork is new from nose to tail, and features a shorter front splitter to reduce pitch sensitivity while improving rear-end stability.

Louvres above the front arches relieve high pressure air to add downforce, balanced out by stacked rear arch vents, a rear diffuser and a swan-neck-style wing. The Vantage's larger front grille, meanwhile, feeds extra cooling air to the brakes, and the entire front clamshell is made from carbonfibre.