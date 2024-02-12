New Aston Martin Vantage has Porsche’s 911 Turbo in its sights

Phase two of Aston Martin’s new product offence has started. Following the launch of the new DB12 in summer 2023, it’s now the turn of the Vantage to benefit from Lawrence Stroll’s reinvention of the British marque. As with its DB11 replacement, the new Vantage receives a new exterior and interior, comprehensive chassis upgrades and a power output to concern even thoroughbred supercars. With an expected price in the region of £165,000, first deliveries will commence in Q2 of this year. Revealed alongside its race-bred GT3 sibling, the Aston Martin’s latest Porsche 911-rival adopts both performance and design elements from the marque’s new DB12 super GT. Under its bonnet is the same AMG-derived 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 as before, but it’s now been reworked to match the DB12 with modified cam profiles, tweaked compression ratios, larger turbos and improved cooling for an output of 656bhp and 590lb ft of torque – that’s just 17bhp less than the DB12, and more than the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo S and Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica. Power is sent through the same eight-speed ZF automatic transmission as before to a set of a 21-inch wheels wearing bespoke Michelin tyres. > Aston Martin DB12 2024 review: a strong first step into a new era

Despite a drastic 153bhp increase in output over its predecessor, the new Vantage is only a tenth quicker from standstill to 62mph at 3.5sec – top speed comes at 202mph, 7mph higher than the previous car. Put the barely noticeable acceleration improvement down to the wish to preserve the gearbox when managing all that power and torque. In an effort to manage its newfound performance, Aston Martin has developed a new, nine-stage traction and stability control system allowing for finer control over system intervention. While the Vantage retains its trademark front-engined, rear-drive formula, a lot has changed under its skin. Built using Aston Martin's latest bonded aluminium construction method, everything from the A-pillar forward is entirely new, from the chassis to the bodywork – the front body cross member has been reworked and repositioned for improved steering feel, with a stiffer engine cross brace and uprated power steering system also said to contribute to sharper dynamics. Those wider sills are also now structural and span the full width of the car for improved rigidity, with new rear arches (30mm wider than before) lifted from the previous V12 Vantage. Suspension is independent double wishbone at the front and multi link at the rear, with one of the Vantage's real tricks being its Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, first offered in the DB12. Said to offer much greater bandwidth of force distribution, these dampers allow for finer control over ride than before, making changes in dynamic behaviour between drive modes more dramatic than before, in theory.