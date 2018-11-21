With a new breed of Aston Martin on the horizon, the V12-engined DBS is on the verge of extinction. We'll be happy to leave behind some elements of Aston's flagship GT car – namely its hopeless HMI system and dated interior – but others will be sorely missed. The DBS is unashamedly old school, hugely characterful and sometimes intimidating, just as a 715bhp rear-wheel drive Aston should be.

With a circa-£257,000 base price it has more than a few traditional supercars to contend with, but the Aston does things in its own way, bridging the gap between supercar and GT with a wider bandwidth that’s helped create a niche of its own. And with the sharper, even more ferocious DBS 770 Ultimate edition being built to mark the end of production, the DBS is going out with a 759bhp bang.

Available as both a coupe and convertible, the DBS – and the sold-out £314k Ultimate 770 in particular – sits at the apex of a range that now includes the DB12, which provides a first taste of the next generation of Aston Martin. But does the firm's flagship super-GT still have appeal in its twilight years?

The DBS's 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 is derived from the old DB11, and hoicking it up to its higher state of tune hasn't required an extensive mechanical overhaul. With just a tickle of the ECU, the DBS generates a faintly absurd 715bhp and with 664lb ft of torque. One change that was deemed necessary was a stronger gearbox to cope with such outputs, hence the adoption of a beefier eight-speed torque converter from ZF.