The Lexus LC500 might just be one of the most underappreciated cars of recent times. While we don’t have that much time for the hybrid LC500h, when fitted with a V8 it's a fantastic coupe that delicately straddles the line between sports car, GT and futuristic concept with a panache all of its own.

Lexus discontinued the LC500 in 2024, but throughout its seven-year lifespan, it was treated to a raft of small updates to refine some of the original's rough edges, culminating in a brilliant package. Lightening and re-engineering elements of the front suspension, recalibration of the differential and a revised steering rack are among the changes made since the LC500 launched, with a new infotainment system appearing near the end of its life. A convertible version was launched in 2021 to add some open-air enjoyment to the mix, too.

The LC is so compelling that when we pitched it against contemporary and much more expensive rivals from Bentley, Ferrari and Aston Martin, it was firmly in the mix, ranking above the Continental GT V8. It’s by no means perfect, but the world is definitely a better place for the LC’s existence.

Lexus LC500 in detail

Price and rivals

The LC500’s final update came in 2024, which bumped up the price to £98,960 for both the V8 and V6 hybrid powertrains. Both were available in a choice of three trim levels, with year-long special editions with bespoke colour and styling elements always topping the range.

All models are well equipped, with the entry-level LC coming with 20-inch alloy wheels, a leather interior, adaptive dampers, an expansive infotainment display and an LFA-inspired digital dial set. Moving up to the Sport Pack added 21-inch alloy wheels and a split leather and Alcantara interior trim. It’s the Sport Pack Plus that is our pick though, bundling rear-wheel steering and a limited-slip differential.

The convertible variant treads a more relaxed GT line than the coupe. It was priced at around £10k more than the coupe, and though it lacked the same precision, it remained a desirable laid-back cabriolet. The LC faced off against a broad spread of rivals, from the Porsche 911 through to luxury coupes like BMW's M850i and the Bentley Continental GT. Its build quality, charisma and fabulous interior were enough to stand out at this sharp end of the market, even though the LC tended to be less popular with buyers than alternatives from the established performance car brands.