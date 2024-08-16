Right now, I’m a passenger in the GT2 Stradale. Not in the ‘I’ve hit a patch of ice, wound on the opposite lock and now might as well be holding a flag and a spatula for all the control I’ve got’ sense. Thankfully. Just a normal passenger.

It’s not a situation I find myself in very often these days, but Maserati’s launch programme dictates a sharing of cars for the journey from Marbella to the Ascari Race Resort, so I’ve hopped into the right-hand seat and it’s bringing the memories flooding back. When I joined evo 20 years ago, bright-eyed and even skinnier, I spent hour upon hour as a sack of spuds, watching the timing gear while lapping Bedford’s West Circuit or ploughing a furrow up and down the mile straight at Millbrook. It was fascinating, and by paying close attention to what John and Dickie were doing, I learned a huge amount about the cars.

Today I’m next to James, from a rival title in yonder neighbouring county. He’s an excellent driver, so there’s no need to stamp a phantom brake pedal or say things like ‘this corner looks quite deceptive’. Instead I can soak in the fact that the GT2’s suspension seems to be sponging up the bumps with aplomb, despite having ten per cent stiffer springs than a regular MC20. There is also 5kg less carpet on the carbon tub of the cabin to act as sound-deadening, yet it’s not unduly noisy in here either, and because this car has the standard seats rather than the angular Sabelt buckets, if you closed your eyes you could well imagine you were in a normal MC20. Only the abnormal amount of lateral grip being generated by the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs as we carve through the long corners on the road to Ronda is signalling that this is a slightly more serious proposition.