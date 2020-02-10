Jaguar F-Type (2020 - 2024) facelift review – flying the flag for the great British sports car

The F-Type was heralded as the return of the classic Jaguar sports car when it first hit the road in 2013. Smaller than the XK coupe that it effectively replaced, it was Jaguar’s attempt at producing a world-beating sports car for the first time since the E-type was first revealed in Geneva in 1961.

Seven years later the F-Type has been given a major overhaul with fresh styling, a realigned engine range and improved tech. The biggest change to the range is the loss of the old car’s supercharged V6 engine, instead the new F-Type is available in a single four-cylinder turbocharged petrol variant or with a choice of two supercharged V8s. The previous range-topping SVR model is also dead, but the standard F-Type R has picked up its full-strength 567bhp V8 to compensate.

> Jaguar F-type (2013 - 2019) pre-facelift review

What hasn’t changed is the F-Type’s distinctive style. Despite the quite substantially different front end, the Jag’s dramatic proportions and sleek lines have remained true to the original, which even now makes it one of the most distinctive sports cars on sale.

So with a realigned range and some key updates, does the F-Type maintain its appeal, or have the changes been too little, too late to compete against its talented and widespread range of rivals?

Jaguar F-Type: in detail

Both V8 and four-cylinder options are connected to an eight-speed auto, but only the V8 feels right for the package Performance and 0-60 time > All F-Types make good progress, but for 911-levels of performance, you’ll need the top-tier 567bhp R

An inherently well balanced and playful chassis is in there, but different models have different issues MPG and running costs > Don’t kid yourself that the four-cylinder will crack big MPG, and the V8s, well, they drink like a cricketer on leave

Isn’t nearly as dated as its age would suggest. It’s snug, intimate and well built inside; tech is improved, but still not class-leading Design > Some will love the new look, others won’t. It is executed well though, and still distinctly ‘Jag’ on the road

Prices, specs and rivals

The F-Type has historically slipped between key German rivals in terms of price and thanks to the spread of engine options, but with that comes an extreme price variation between models. Kicking off the range is the P300 Coupe which starts at just over £54,000, putting it right in the middle of the heavily populated sports car class.