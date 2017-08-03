Jaguar F-type (2013 - 2019) review – stunning looks and still able to thrill on the road

There was much hype when the Jaguar F-Type first hit the forecourts. Here was Jaguar's first direct successor to the iconic E-type and an opportunity to cement its claim to being a premium sports car manufacturer. The F-type's true selling point has always been design - particularly in sleek coupe form - and although it has been around for a while now, the pert Ian Callum-penned lines still give it the ability to stand out in the office car park.

Dynamically however, the F-type has always been a mixed bag, the different variants each having their own pros and cons. The recent introduction of a four-cylinder F-type at the bottom of the range has made the car's spread of talents even greater, but true to form, also introduced a few new demerits of its own. Which model you choose depends largely on budget, but whether coupe or convertible, inline-four, V6, V8, rear-drive or all-wheel drive and automatic or manual, there's real choice here of the kind not offered by many in this segment.

> Jaguar F-Type (2020 - 2024) facelift review

It is certainly an attractive car in either body style, and it will tempt some people on its looks alone. Dynamically it is a big step on from Jaguar sports cars of the past, with much more precision to the way that it handles. Jaguar has tried to position the F-type between the Porsche Boxster and the 911, and while it can’t beat the Porsches on pure driving thrills (or the supreme value of the Boxster and Cayman) it is nonetheless a very appealing alternative for those with an aversion to Stuttgart’s products.

Jaguar F-type: in detail

> Performance and 0-60 time - Performance varies on the engine and gearbox range, but as a whole performance is impressive without being class leading. Despite prodominently aluminium construction, the F-Type's lardy kerb weight is the limiting factor when it comes to outright acceleration, and can make some of the lower models in the range feel a little disappointing.

A four-cylinder model now means four, six and eight-cylinder options in the F-type range. An 8-speed ZF sourced auto is available across the range, but manuals can be specified on rear-drive V6 models.

Jaguar's impressive ride and handling are on full display in the F-type, with V6 models feeling particularly well considered and fun to drive. Rowdy V8 models are also a lot of fun, but when compared to Porsche rivals, the F-type can start to feel a little out of its depth.

A four-pot car means there's a less thirsty option for those swayed by the F-type's styling rather than its performance. The supercharged V6 and V8 models struggle to match turbocharged rivals for economy

Still stylish, if a little dated against more contemporary rivals, the F-type's interior is well built and recent infotainment improvements mean you'll lose less hair trying to program in a destination on the satnav. In terms of style and quality, it's a much more appealing car at the £50k price point than at double that.

The F-type looks the part, despite being a familiar sight on the road. It's not spec proof though, so choose wisely with your colour and wheel choices otherwise it can look a little busy.

Prices, specs and rivals

The least expensive F-type now begins at less than £50,000, thanks to the cost reductions associated with its new four-cylinder turbocharged engine. In standard, rear-wheel drive form and as the coupe rather than convertible, you'll pay £49,900 - though as ever, there are plenty of options available waiting to give this four-pot car a pricetag more commonly associated with V6s and V8s.