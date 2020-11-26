BMW i8 (2014-2020) – review, history, specs, and buyer’s guide

Generally speaking though, the i8 has proven to be relatively reliable with only niggling ancillary issues like air conditioner compressors causing some owners grief. The struts on the butterfly doors can lose their strength and become audibly grumbly, the door locks can be problematic and windscreens have been known to crack. Check the dash for coolant lights too, and that the fuel filler flap works.

When it comes to the battery, a car that’s been looked after – cycled sympathetically and not been left to sit without being plugged in – ought to be fine. You can have the mileage and condition of the battery checked regardless, as well as the car’s error history overall. It’s also worth checking the car A ) still has its charger and B ) that it’s still functional. As ever, good service and MOT history will be indicators as to what kind of life the car you’re looking at has led. Be sure all recalls have been addressed, too.

The i8 will look after you in terms of regular consumables. The engine, while more difficult to access for servicing, comes from a Mini, so shouldn’t break the bank in terms of parts. Likewise the relatively modest brakes and skinny tyres will attack the wallet with a far lighter touch than most ‘proper’ sports and supercars. Worth noting: having work done through BMW dealers directly is expensive and expertise can be thin on the ground for what is a strange car that’s beginning to advance in years. Our advice? Find a specialist who knows the cars, that you’d be happy to use should you take the plunge.

There’s no escaping that the i8 is a strange car, from its carbon construction to its powertrain. So parts and knowledge won’t be in abundance like they are for 911s and other more conventional contemporaries of the i8. The i8 Roadster, having come out four years later than the Coupe, is rarer and as such, commands a premium more often than not.

BMW i8 – £29,000 to £60,000

BMW i8 Roadster – £50,000 to £80,000