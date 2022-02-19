BMW iX 2025 review – schooling the Tesla Model X on innovation

Before we get into what the BMW iX is like to drive, it’s important to confront its greatest and possibly only real flaw. This is, broadly speaking, an ugly car. Now before you press the page-back button thinking that we’re about to get waist deep in design criticism, we make that statement regardless of the iX’s design. The iX is ugly because somewhere in the journey of the motor car, it’s led BMW to establish that its beacon of progress for the EV age must be in the form of something as large and expensive as this huge SUV.

So it’s almost annoying that despite our reservation as to its form, the iX still remains one of the best electric cars on sale even four years since its launch, certainly a match for the Porsche Taycan in regards to engineering progress, but with an even more audacious undercurrent to its design, development and execution.

Despite having been on sale for quite some time now, the iX has only received mild M treatment in the form of the range-topping M60, bringing more power and mild chassis to the electric SUV. So while the iX is hardly a thrilling driver's car in any of its forms, there’s no denying that it meets its brief well.

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

Fundamentals first: the iX is a BMW X5-sized all-electric SUV that’s been designed from the ground up, rather than a mesh of existing BMW underpinnings modified to fit – as in the i4 and iX3. This much is obvious as soon as you open the door, as not only is the floor entirely flat across the whole cabin, but the door sills proudly show off the iX’s strategic use of carbonfibre in the chassis – although not as extensively as the i3.