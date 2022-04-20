BMW is hard at work developing what it hopes will be the model to kickstart a new era for M. Built from the ground up on the all-electric Neue Klasse platform, the cutting-edge, quad-motor saloon in question will bear a very familiar name – M3 – and is set to arrive in 2027. Until then, the i4 M60 should give us the best taste of how M division might translate its high-performance DNA into the electric age.

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We’ll get to this i4’s performance shortly, but its design doesn’t suggest it has much. Ignore the M60 badge on the rear and this could be mistaken for a tax-conscious company car, with only minor changes to its bumpers and mirrors setting it apart from the entry-level model. It certainly doesn’t scream M, but if it drives anything like an M car should, its understated looks could be considered part of its appeal.

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Powertrain and technical highlights

Unlike the electric M3, which will employ a motor for each wheel, the i4 M60 gets one on each axle. Nevertheless, EV numbers usually seem to be on an entirely different plane to those of combustion-powered alternatives, and this car is no exception, outgunning the current G80 M3 Competition xDrive by 70bhp and 107lb ft, for peak outputs of 593bhp and 586lb ft.