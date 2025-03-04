As you start reading this review of Audi’s new £99,300 (no, that price isn’t a typo) BMW i5-rivalling S6 e-tron Avant please bear in mind its name might change before you finish it. This is because Audi is having a bit of an internal argument with itself over how it names its cars, including a reset on the eve of the S6’s UK launch.

What started with switching engine capacity naming conventions to meaningless 35, 45 and 55 tags, Audi went a step further with the introduction of its e-tron electric cars and declared its battery-powered models would have an even-numbered name – A4, A6, Q4, Q6 etc, etc – and those with an internal combustion engine would use an odd number in their names – A5, A7 etc, etc.

Then Audi’s naming department pointed out that consumers like simple things to remain just that, so it's now back to square one: Audi’s executive saloon, regardless of the powertrain fitted to it, is to be called the A6. What this means for the A7 nameplate – which was to be used for the new internal combustion engine replacements for the new A6 – is anyone’s guess.

Available as a saloon-come-sportback or Avant, the new S6 is a good car. It rides well and is therefore comfortable to spend large amounts of time in. It has a higher level of refinement than you might expect, closer to an A8 than the outgoing A6 but… it’s not a car that can carry its six-figure price figure price tag. Not by a long shot.