Named ‘Panoramic iDrive’, the iX3 comes as standard in the UK with a slim display spanning the full width of the dashboard, just at the base of the windscreen. While the neat way in which these three displays are integrated into the package is impressive, it also has a real purpose. Repeatedly focussing your eyes on the road, then all the way back down to the infotainment display besides you causes fatigue over time, but having key information accessible at a glance on this full-width screen does provide some real relief on long journeys – you can even option a sharp head-up display to add another level to this equation.

This is a very spacious cabin and while you don’t get a completely flat passthrough in the front like in models from Hyundai and Kia, you do get that in the back. BMW says rear space is more akin to an X5 than an X3, and we believe it – boot space is 40 litres down on the combustion-powered X3, but you do get an underfloor compartment plus a sealed cable storage compartment under the bonnet for added practicality.

Steering wheel aside, the iX3 takes clear notes from the design of the standard X3. There’s plenty of backlit, textured fabric atop the dash which adds a nice premium touch, and the seats are upholstered in a clever recycled material that’s designed to be easily recycled at the end of its life. The phone charging pad, gear selector and door controls have very clear ties to the X3, and while that does make them familiar, it doesn’t necessarily make them good – these elements feel quite hollow and cheap to the touch, which falls out of line with the quality of the powertrain and tech in this car. The lower door cards are also constructed from hard plastics, and while the software seems snappy for the most part, we did experience a few hitches and bugs during our time with the car.

The cabin of the iX3 is a very quiet place to be no matter the road or speed, with wind, road and powertrain noise some of the best in its class, even on the larger 22-inch wheels with skinny 35-profile tyres. You don’t get any of that odd synthetic Hans Zimmer sound in its standard mode unless you really push on, as this only comes into play when in Sport mode, but what you do get is the constant sound of the cooling fan behind the wireless phone charging pad in the centre console – a small but noticeable point in a car so quiet.