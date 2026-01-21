New Volvo EX60 is a BMW iX3 rival with more power than a Ferrari Enzo
Volvo’s coming out swinging against BMW with the new EX60, bringing big power and range to the fight
Volvo’s dropping a bit of a bomb on the medium-sized SUV world today with the new EX60. Don’t let the crisp, cool, minimalist (if boring) looks fool you, for they clothe a car available, should you wish, with more power than a Ferrari Enzo and no less than 500 miles of range. The new Volvo will serve as the Scandinavian alternative to BMW’s new iX3, matching the BMW in its top trim for range and besting it for performance.
There are no plans, it seems, to use any combustion powertrain, be that hybrid or otherwise, to offer a direct replacement for the aging but recently updated XC60. Volvo wheeled out a swift update for the XC90 when the EX90 didn’t deliver in terms of sales, so having an updated XC60 to offer alongside the new EV is a nice failsafe for this time around.
Volvo EX60 – performance and range
The EX60 range will be split into three, with a new naming structure. The flagship is called the P12 – the one that gets the 671bhp headline power figure and 502 miles of WLTP-certified range. The power comes courtesy of a pair of electric motors (one on each axle) while the range is thanks to a truly giant 117kWh battery. It takes a whole second less than the current fastest iX3 on the sprint to 62mph – just 3.9sec in the Volvo. Top speed on all variants is limited to 112mph.
The variant below is known as the P10. While it’s still AWD, it makes do with 503bhp and a 95kWh battery, for a range of 409 miles and a 0-62mph time of 4.6sec. The entry-level P6 (P8 is conspicuous in its absence) is rear-wheel drive with 369bhp and an 86kWh battery, good for 384 miles of range and 0-62mph in 5.9sec. The impressive mileage from the smaller battery size shows how Volvo has enhanced its EV tech, so while that top-end model does have a sizeable pack, it’s not just thrown raw size at the problem of range.
Both AWD variants are capable of charging at up to 370kW, while the RWD base model’s max charge speed drops to 320kW – still plenty rapid enough to add over 150 miles of range during a 15-minute services stop.
There are other innovations, too. The EX60 features a central computer not unlike the BMW’s that handles all of its electronic systems, from steering, suspension, power delivery and other dynamic parameters, to the infotainment and user interfaces. The structure of the EX60 is also a step on, Volvo having chosen to integrate the cells directly into its floor, saving complication, materials and therefore weight.
Whether that’s saved the P12 model with its massive battery the ignominy of a pavement-pummeling kerb weight remains to be seen, as figures haven’t yet been given.
Volvo will also offer a Cross Country version of the EX60 based on the P10 spec, which can be had with air springs instead of the coil and (optional adaptive) damper set-up of the standard car. It’s 20mm taller and can be raised a further 20mm for when the going gets rural. Claimed range drops from 409 miles to 397 miles.
Design and interior
If the design is familiar at a glance, a closer look reveals this is a softer, curvier Volvo than we’ve seen in a while. Lots of considered details feed into a concerted effort to reduce drag, informing its impressive range figures.
The interior is as you’d expect from Volvo of late, which is to say very minimalist, with plenty of pixels, except you’ll note many of those pixels are arranged within a horizontal infotainment screen. Finally, Volvo’s moving away from the portrait items it and Polestar have persisted with for the past decade.
Sadly, orientation doesn’t change the fact that a great deal of the car’s important functions are concealed within what continues to be a Google-based system. Happily, it appears cabin temperature isn’t hidden within menus, even if fan direction and strength controls will require a click or two.
Happily, there are physical controls to skip songs and for the volume under the screen and on the new steering wheel, which also includes physical 'joy sticks'. Apropos of that, a nice Bowers & Wilkins audio system with a distinctive ‘tweeter’ sitting proud and central at the rear of the dash will be available. As you’d expect of a Volvo, it’s almost class leading in terms of interior and luggage space, with clever storage solutions peppered throughout the cabin.
Prices for the EX60 are yet to be revealed but expect it to be positioned competitively in the £50k-£65k range against the BMW iX3. BMW’s new electric SUV is for now only available in iX3 50 spec and is priced from £58,755 to £62,755.