New Volvo EX60 is a BMW iX3 rival with more power than a Ferrari Enzo

Both AWD variants are capable of charging at up to 370kW, while the RWD base model’s max charge speed drops to 320kW – still plenty rapid enough to add over 150 miles of range during a 15-minute services stop.

There are other innovations, too. The EX60 features a central computer not unlike the BMW’s that handles all of its electronic systems, from steering, suspension, power delivery and other dynamic parameters, to the infotainment and user interfaces. The structure of the EX60 is also a step on, Volvo having chosen to integrate the cells directly into its floor, saving complication, materials and therefore weight.

Whether that’s saved the P12 model with its massive battery the ignominy of a pavement-pummeling kerb weight remains to be seen, as figures haven’t yet been given.

Volvo will also offer a Cross Country version of the EX60 based on the P10 spec, which can be had with air springs instead of the coil and (optional adaptive) damper set-up of the standard car. It’s 20mm taller and can be raised a further 20mm for when the going gets rural. Claimed range drops from 409 miles to 397 miles.

Design and interior

If the design is familiar at a glance, a closer look reveals this is a softer, curvier Volvo than we’ve seen in a while. Lots of considered details feed into a concerted effort to reduce drag, informing its impressive range figures.

The interior is as you’d expect from Volvo of late, which is to say very minimalist, with plenty of pixels, except you’ll note many of those pixels are arranged within a horizontal infotainment screen. Finally, Volvo’s moving away from the portrait items it and Polestar have persisted with for the past decade.

Sadly, orientation doesn’t change the fact that a great deal of the car’s important functions are concealed within what continues to be a Google-based system. Happily, it appears cabin temperature isn’t hidden within menus, even if fan direction and strength controls will require a click or two.

Happily, there are physical controls to skip songs and for the volume under the screen and on the new steering wheel, which also includes physical 'joy sticks'. Apropos of that, a nice Bowers & Wilkins audio system with a distinctive ‘tweeter’ sitting proud and central at the rear of the dash will be available. As you’d expect of a Volvo, it’s almost class leading in terms of interior and luggage space, with clever storage solutions peppered throughout the cabin.

Prices for the EX60 are yet to be revealed but expect it to be positioned competitively in the £50k-£65k range against the BMW iX3. BMW’s new electric SUV is for now only available in iX3 50 spec and is priced from £58,755 to £62,755.