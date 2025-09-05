This is it – BMW’s electric future. ‘Heart of Joy’-powered dynamics, Neue Klasse styling and all. The importance of the new BMW iX3 shouldn’t be underestimated. Even though it’s another electric SUV, it’s the pudding within which we hope to find proof, of whether BMW’s chest-beating over its revolutionary sixth-generation EV tech is justified.

A good number to start with is range, given the iX3 will be the longest-range battery electric vehicle on sale at launch. By the WLTP numbers the iX3 in 50 xDrive spec should be good for 500 miles of range. That comes from a 108.7kW (useable) battery which features new cylindrical cells that are 20 per cent more energy-dense. The battery itself is structurally integrated into the platform, reducing weight and costs, and can be charged 30 per cent more quickly than the previous-generation battery.

That reduction in charging time (it can charge at up to 400kW, at which speed 231 miles of range is added in 10 minutes) is also helped along by the new 800-volt electrical architecture. This also informs the iX3’s ability to bi-directionally charge, allowing you to juice up your mate’s car at a rate of 22kW. Given the range in the iX3, doing so shouldn’t make their range anxiety your own.

Also helping the range figure is a hefty 40 per cent reduction in energy losses and nominally, a ten per cent drop in weight compared to fifth-generation eDrive technology. Helping BMW’s margins is a 20 per cent drop in manufacturing costs. Neue Klasse seems to be living up to the hype so far…