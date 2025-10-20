We tried. We really did. But no matter which way we sliced it, the 2000s couldn’t be adequately represented with six cars. And so – much to the dismay of photographer Dean Smith – we went with seven. He should count himself lucky we stopped there, for we could have had ten cars and still not touched the sides. This glut of great ’00s candidates is indicative of what amounted to a gold rush for lovers of every high-performance genre.

Of course, the abundance of cheap money, or rather ultra-low interest rates, fuelled the fire. And the transformation of Aston Martin and Bentley, as these once aristocratic, elitist and idiosyncratic brands suddenly embraced new money and tempted fans of the never-never with fresh, relevant and – crucially – affordable new models.

We could have included the original W12 Conti GT, but in the end the trifecta of Aston Martin V8 Vantage, Audi R8 4.2 and Porsche 997 Carrera S covered the bases perfectly. We shoehorned in the E46 M3 because it was too good to ignore, slotting in between the trio of coupes and our populist hot hatches – the fizzy R53 Cooper S and masterful Mk5 VW Golf GTI.

The inclusion of old friend Simon George’s bazillion-mile Lamborghini Murciélago was driven by nostalgia, but it seemed appropriate to celebrate the last of the dinosaur supercars. A T-Rex to be precise. Hindsight suggests a Ferrari 599 would have been more representative of the decade’s direction, and it was another contender on our (very) long list, but the gnarly Lambo served as analogue’s last hurrah.