Mini Cooper and Cooper S (2001 - 2006) review – the 'new' Mini is now a classic

Perhaps the most significant mainstream car of the new millennium, the ‘New’ Mini as it was called, proved the power of premium to the world. It reinvented one of the ultimate people’s cars into an item of desire. Here was a hatchback inspired by one of the great motoring levelers, that people lusted after, that they bought with their heart over their head, and in their droves too.

New custodians BMW (having divorced from Rover and taken custody of the Mini brand in the process) were canny in their approach, first establishing that aspirational brief for the car, then making resources available to get the job done.

The original ‘New’ Mini wasn’t the first retro-inspired car. Volkswagen had already reimagined the Beetle but it wasn’t wildly successful, perhaps because it was cartoonish rather than a cool take on the classic. It was as fun to drive as it was to look at, too – essential to the authenticity of what had to be one of the most anticipated motoring sequels. A Mini was a sure-fire shoo in for our evo Eras: the 2000s test.

History

The launch of the original BMW Mini Cooper was a very different affair to your regular German event. The conference room was more like a nightclub, a heavily Mini-themed space, bold and black as the showrooms would be, and populated by tie-less executives.